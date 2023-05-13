Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kanyon Barrentine Passes Away in Oakman, Alabama

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kanyon Barrentine Obituary: Remembering the Life of Carl Barrentine

Carl Barrentine’s life was one that was filled with both joys and sorrows. He was born on December 20th, 1947, to Carson and Velma (Gant) Barrentine. Unfortunately, Carl was the only surviving child of the three siblings, as his parents and brother James Barrentine had all passed away before him. Despite the hardships he faced, Carl was able to build a beautiful family and leave a lasting impact on those around him.

Family and Survivors

Carl is survived by his loving wife, Geraldean Barrentine, as well as his children and stepchildren. He had two sons, Brian Barrentine and Darrell Sellers (Christy), one daughter, Amanda Barrentine Black and her husband Chris, two stepsons, Greg and Shawn Fanin, three stepdaughters, Dana Daniel (Barry), Terra Tidwell (Kelsey), and Charlotte Fanin. He also had four grandchildren, Brianna, Julin, and Kanyon Barrentine, and Cole Sellers, and six step-grandchildren.

Funeral Services

Carl’s funeral services were held on Friday, October 19, 2012, at one o’clock in the afternoon at the Collins-Burke Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper. Pastor Dennis Farley presided over the ceremony. Following that, Pastor Robert Madison prayed at the graveside of the departed at the Flatwoods Community Baptist Church Cemetery.

Friends and family were able to pay their respects at the funeral home during the viewing hours. On the evening before the service, a viewing was held for the family, followed by a viewing for friends. On the day of the funeral, visitation began at the funeral home one hour before the start of the services and continued until the start of the services.

Honorary Pallbearers

Carl was a dedicated UMWA miner, and his colleagues served as honorary pallbearers at his funeral. David Beavers, Darrel Brown, Joe Fields, Bobby Halbrook, Roger Hulsey, Byron Miller, and Harold Rollo, as well as Terry Rutledge, all helped to carry Carl’s casket.

A Life of Accomplishments

Carl’s employment at a variety of mines in the region spanned three decades and five months. He felt he had accomplished a great deal during that time. His last work was at the Shoal Creek Mine, and he retired in April of 2009 after leaving that position. He was able to enjoy his golden years with his family and friends.

In Conclusion

Carl Barrentine’s life was one that was filled with both joy and hardship. He was able to build a beautiful family and impact those around him. His funeral was a testament to the love and respect that he had earned in his lifetime. He will be remembered and missed by all those who knew him.

