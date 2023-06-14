Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kapil Sharma Co-Star Attempts Suicide; Adipurush Tickets Sell for 2000

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kapil Sharma Co-Star Attempts Suicide During Facebook Live

The entertainment industry woke up to a shocking incident on Wednesday morning as comedian Kapil Sharma’s co-star and comedian, Tirthanand Rao, attempted suicide during a Facebook Live. In the live video that streamed on his official Facebook page, Rao accused a woman from his state of pushing him into debt and filing a police complaint against him. He also alleged that the woman would call him to meet her.

It is unclear if the woman has responded to the allegations made by Rao. However, Rao’s friends saw his Facebook Live and rushed him to the nearest hospital, where he was saved. This incident highlights the mental health issues prevalent in the entertainment industry and the need for proper support systems for actors and comedians.

Adipurush Receives Tremendous Response from Cine-Goers

In other news, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, slated to release in theaters on Friday, June 16, has received a tremendous response from cine-goers in the film’s advance booking. The film’s ticket for the first day was sold out in several multiplexes, and the tickets sold like hotcakes in the country.

Adipurush is an epic drama film directed by Om Raut, known for his work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Rama and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The film also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

Fans Remember Sushant Singh Rajput on His Third Death Anniversary

Fans from across the world are remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary. Sushant, who left an incredible mark, unfortunately passed away in 2020. His untimely demise sent shockwaves to the entire country and sparked a debate on mental health in the entertainment industry.

Sushant was known for his brilliant acting skills and was appreciated for his performances in films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhichhore. He was also known for his love for science and technology and his philanthropic work.

In Conclusion

The entertainment industry is always buzzing with exciting and interesting updates, but it is important to remember that mental health issues can affect anyone, including actors and comedians. The incident involving Tirthanand Rao is a reminder of the need for proper support systems for individuals in the industry. On the other hand, the tremendous response to Adipurush’s advance booking and the remembrance of Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary highlight the love and support that fans have for their favorite actors.

