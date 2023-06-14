Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kapil Sharma’s Co-Star Attempts Suicide on Facebook Live

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sending Shockwaves: Comedian Tirthanand Rao Attempts Suicide on Facebook Live

Comedian and actor Tirthanand Rao shocked his fans when he attempted suicide on Facebook Live via his official page on social media. Rao worked with comedian and actor Kapil Sharma during his early days in the show named Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. In his Live suicide attempt video, Rao blamed a woman for his current state. He was living with her in a ‘live-in’ relationship, but she allegedly ’emotionally blackmailed’ him and also ‘extorted’ money from him.

Who Is the Woman?

After Rao’s attempted suicide, his fans were eager to know who the woman was. Addressing his fans on social media, Rao revealed, “I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar, and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet.”

Attempted Suicide and Intervention

After informing his fans about the woman and the extortion, Rao took out a bottle of insect killer and drank it by pouring it into the glass. However, his friends immediately reached the comedian’s house after seeing the attempted suicide video. They found him in an unconscious state and called the cops, rushing him to the hospital.

It is worth mentioning that True Scoop News has decided not to share the video as it might be distressing to many readers or viewers.

Past Suicide Attempts

This is not the first time that Rao attempted suicide. In December 2021, he went live on Facebook and called up his assistant, saying that he was taking drastic action in life due to several reasons. He decided to take such drastic action due to his financial condition. He informed that he was not paid for his work, which he did for two web series. Therefore, his financial condition was deteriorating with no savings at all.

Conclusion

The attempted suicide of Tirthanand Rao has sent shockwaves among his fans. His past suicide attempts and financial difficulties show how difficult it can be for artists to make a living in the entertainment industry. It is crucial to provide support and resources for artists struggling with mental health and financial instability.

