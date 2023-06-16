Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kapil Sharma’s Co-Star Reveals Suicide Attempt Over Rape Case Threats

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Comedian Tirthanand Rao Opens Up on Suicide Attempt

Comedian Tirthanand Rao made headlines recently after he drank poison live on Facebook and attempted to end his life. While recovering in the hospital, he spoke out about the reasons behind his drastic action.

Accusations Against Live-In Partner

Rao accused his live-in partner, Parveen Bano, of mentally torturing him and forcing him to take the extreme step. He claimed that Bano ran a sex racket and even threatened to file a false rape case against him if he refused to marry her.

Discovering Bano’s Habits

Rao was not aware of Bano’s habits when they first met in 2022. However, he later found out that she was an habitual offender. He said, “She has two daughters, and I later found out that one of them was a drug peddler.”

Abusive Behavior

Rao claimed that Bano’s behavior began to change once they started living together. She would interfere with his work and take all his earnings, leaving him in debt. Rao even said that she once smashed an alcohol bottle on his head while drunk.

Previous Suicide Attempt

This was not the first time that Rao attempted to end his life. In 2021, he also went live on Facebook and tried to kill himself.

Final Thoughts

Rao expressed his shame over his actions and claimed that he felt helpless in the situation. He said, “While she went out of the house for some time, I decided to end my life, as it was better to die than to marry her.”

The comedian’s story sheds light on the importance of seeking help in situations of domestic abuse and mental health struggles. It is important to remember that there is always help available and that suicide is never the answer.

News Source : FPJ Web Desk

Source Link :Kapil Sharma’s Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Opens Up On Suicide Attempt; Claims Live-In Partner Threatened To File Rape Case, Ran Sex Racket/