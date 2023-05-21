Dead – Death – Obituary News : Karahasan’s Passing: Loss of a Bosnian Icon

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dževad Karahasan: A Mediator between Worlds

Introduction

Dževad Karahasan, the 70-year-old Bosnian-Herzegovinian writer, passed away in Graz on Friday. He was a renowned writer who embodied the “Bosnian soul” and made significant contributions to literature and the understanding of complex political and social issues. In this article, I will share my personal experience of meeting Dževad Karahasan during the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1993 and discuss his contributions to literature and society.

Meeting Dževad Karahasan during the War

In 1993, I met Dževad Karahasan when he was fleeing the besieged Sarajevo with his wife. With the help of Croatian intellectuals, they were able to escape to Zagreb, but the situation was not favorable for Bosnian Muslims in Croatia at that time. As a war reporter with a Croatian press card, I had rented an apartment on the Croatian Mediterranean island of Čiovo, where Dževad and his wife stayed for a while. Despite being safe, Dževad was worried about his mother and sister, who lived in his hometown of Duvno (Tomislavgrad) in western Herzegovina. Croatian extremists had seized power there and were ethnically cleansing the regions they controlled. Dževad was afraid for his life, and I was asked to deliver a letter to his mother and sister and bring a letter back. Thankfully, both survived.

Dževad Karahasan’s Contributions to Literature and Society

Dževad Karahasan was not only a writer but also a mediator between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Western Europe. He wrote essays for prominent publications such as the Mirror and the Time and gave many interviews on radio and television, fighting for the besieged, maltreated, and raped people in his home country. Despite the challenges he faced, he patiently and lovingly answered all the unsympathetic and uncomprehending questions of journalists, demonstrating his character and commitment to his work.

Karahasan was proud of being a Muslim Bosnian and married to a Serbian, and he participated in complex discussions about European, Bosnian Islam, countering Islamism with his books about the Sufis and other currents. His writing gained depth and was only of limited use in day-to-day politics. Above all, his warmth and ability to share the deep pain of others made him special.

Dževad Karahasan became town clerk in Graz in 1996, commuting between Sarajevo and the Styrian capital. He taught at the University of Sarajevo and continued to write books that were translated into German, including The Eastern Divan (1993), The Garden Book (2002), Reports from the Dark World (2007), and The Solace of the Night Sky (2016). Karahasan received numerous awards for his work, such as the Leipzig Book Prize in 2004 and the Goethe Prize of the City of Frankfurt am Main in 2020.

Conclusion

Dževad Karahasan was a writer, a mediator, and an exceptional human being who made significant contributions to literature and society. He embodied the “Bosnian soul” and brought depth to every discussion. Despite facing numerous challenges, he remained committed to his work, patiently answering questions and sharing the pain of others. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, reminding us of the importance of empathy, understanding, and compassion.

