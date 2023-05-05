Dead – Death – Obituary News : Karaikudi Mani’s Death and Family: Wife and Children

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Karaikudi Mani, the legendary Indian percussionist, passed away on May 4, 2023, leaving a void in the world of music that will be hard to fill. Mani was known for his exceptional mridangam abilities and was considered a maestro of the instrument. He dominated the mridangam like no other and was known for his impeccable timing, amazing synchronization, and the ability to create complex rhythms that left audiences entranced.

Mani’s contribution to Indian classical music, especially in percussion, was immense. His mastery of the mridangam and his unique style and creativity won him several awards and fans around the world. His collaborations with Sri Versus Narasimhan in 1990, where they presented “Melodyssey,” a project that featured 40 artists playing Western and Indian instruments, was one of his notable achievements.

Mani was born on September 11, 1945, in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, to Late Sri. T. Ramanatha Iyer and Smt. Pattammal. His musical journey began at the early age of three, and he pursued it with great dedication. His musical skills were honed under the guidance of several prominent masters, including Karaikudi Sri Rangu Iyengar, Sri T R Hari Hara Sharma, and Sri K M Vaidyanathan.

Mani emerged as a performer during the peak of his golden calf, Palghat Mani Iyer, and became one of the best mridangam players in the history of Carnatic music. His contribution to the field of percussion was immense, and his unique style and creativity were highly appreciated.

Mani established a group called Sruthi Laya in 1986, which blended music and percussion. Three years later, he laid out the Sruthi Laya Seva School, which has branches in Bangalore, Australia, Chennai, London, the U.S., and Canada. He also worked with acts from different countries and played with renowned orchestras like the Finland Philharmonic Symphony.

At 18, Kaaraikkudi Mani’s exceptional musical talent was recognized when he received his most memorable national award from the then-President of India, Radhakrishnan. Mani’s most memorable performance took place at the age of eight in Karaikudi.

While information about Kaaraikkudi Mani’s personal life, including his marriage and children, is not available, his musical legacy continues to inspire and influence many young musicians.

Mani’s death has left his students and colleagues in shock and mourning. Krithika Sivaswamy, a Hindu Tamil entrepreneur, expressed her grief and honored Mani, calling him a legend and master of the mridangam. Ghatam GiridharUdupa, another renowned Indian classical artist and percussionist, also expressed shock and sadness at the news of Mani’s passing.

The cause of Mani’s death has not been revealed yet, but his contributions to Indian classical music will always be remembered. He was a true maestro of the mridangam and will always be remembered as one of the greatest percussionists in the history of Carnatic music.

