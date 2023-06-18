Dead – Death – Obituary News : Karen Strickland Funeral and Visitation Announcement

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Karen Strickland Obituary: Remembering a Life Spent in Belk, North Carolina

Mrs. Karen Strickland, who had spent her entire life in the same house in Belk, North Carolina, passed away on June 17, 2023, at the age of 68 in the convenience of her own home. She had lived in the same house the entirety of her life. Mrs. Strickland’s whole life was spent in the community of Belk, North Carolina, where she was employed as a teacher. She had reached the ripe old age of 68 years when she passed away, having lived a full life.

Funeral Services to be Held at Nelson Funeral Home

The funeral services for Mrs. Strickland will be held on the 20th of June, 2023, at three o’clock in the afternoon. The services will take place in the chapel of the Nelson Funeral Home. The date and time of the services have not yet been determined. These memorial services are going to be held in honour of the deceased individual in memory of the person who has passed away. A memorial service is going to be held for the person who passed away just recently.

Opportunity to Pay Respects to the Deceased

On Monday evening, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, the funeral home will be open for those who wish to pay their respects to the deceased. Those who wish to do so may do so during those hours. Those who are unable to pay their respects in person during the funeral might do so at the funeral home if they so choose. In the time that separates these two events, they will have the opportunity to carry out the tasks that need to be done.

Celebrating a Life Well-Lived

Mrs. Strickland was a beloved member of the Belk community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. As a long-time teacher in the community, she touched the lives of countless students and helped to shape the future of many. Her dedication to her students and her community will not be forgotten. The memorial services will be an opportunity for all who knew Mrs. Strickland to come together to remember the life of this remarkable woman and celebrate all that she accomplished during her time on this planet.

In conclusion, the passing of Mrs. Karen Strickland has left a hole in the Belk community that will be difficult to fill. However, her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched during her time as a teacher and member of the community. The upcoming memorial services will be an opportunity for all who knew her to come together to celebrate her life and all that she accomplished. Rest in peace, Mrs. Strickland.

Karen Strickland funeral arrangements Karen Strickland death notice Karen Strickland obituary search Karen Strickland memorial service Karen Strickland death announcement

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Karen Strickland Obituary, Death, Funeral And Visitation – obituary archive/