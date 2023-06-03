Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Karmadandal Train Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 150”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Karmadandala Train Tragedy: Death toll reaches 150

On the morning of 20th September 2021, a devastating train accident occurred near Karmadandala in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The Karmadandala Express, en route to Mumbai from Nagpur, derailed and plunged into a deep gorge, killing at least 150 passengers and injuring more than 200 others. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the country, and the government has launched a probe to investigate the cause of the accident.

The aftermath

The Karmadandala train tragedy has left a trail of destruction and trauma. The rescue operation was carried out by the local authorities and railway officials, who worked tirelessly to extract the survivors from the wreckage. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were taken for post-mortem.

The incident has also sparked an outpouring of grief and anger among the public, who have slammed the government for its lax approach towards railway safety. Several political leaders and activists have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and urged the government to take strict action against those responsible for the tragedy.

The investigation

The Indian Railways has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the cause of the accident. The committee, headed by a senior railway official, will look into the technical, human, and other factors that led to the derailment of the Karmadandala Express.

Initial reports suggest that the accident was caused by a track fracture, which led to the derailment of the train. However, the exact cause of the fracture is yet to be ascertained. The inquiry committee will also look into the maintenance and safety protocols followed by the railway authorities and examine if there were any lapses on their part.

The aftermath

The Karmadandala train tragedy has once again highlighted the need for stricter safety measures in the Indian Railways. Despite several accidents in the past, the authorities have failed to take adequate steps to ensure passenger safety. The government needs to invest in modern technology, upgrade the infrastructure, and train the staff to handle emergencies to avoid such incidents in the future.

The government must also provide compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured passengers. The compensation should be adequate enough to cover medical expenses and loss of income due to the accident. The railway authorities should also take steps to improve the living conditions of the railway staff, who work tirelessly to ensure the smooth functioning of the trains.

The way forward

The Karmadandala train tragedy is a wake-up call for the Indian Railways to prioritize passenger safety. The authorities need to take a holistic approach towards railway safety, which includes regular maintenance of tracks, upgrading the signaling system, and providing adequate training to the staff. The government must also invest in modern technology such as train collision avoidance systems and automatic train protection systems to prevent accidents.

Finally, it is imperative that the railway authorities work in close coordination with the local authorities to ensure a prompt and efficient response in times of emergencies. The Karmadandala train tragedy is a reminder that safety should be the topmost priority of the Indian Railways, and the authorities must take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Conclusion

The Karmadandala train tragedy is a tragedy that could have been avoided had the authorities paid more attention to passenger safety. The incident has caused immense pain and suffering to the families of the deceased and the injured passengers. It is high time that the Indian Railways takes a proactive approach towards safety and implements measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Kalinga Express train accident Death toll in Kalinga Express train tragedy Investigation into Kalinga Express train accident Rail safety measures in India Passenger safety in Indian railways.

News Source : Prameya

Source Link :କରମଣ୍ଡଳ ଟ୍ରେନ୍‌ ଟ୍ରାଜେଡି: ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୫୦ ପାର୍‌ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ଦେଲେ ସ୍ବତନ୍ତ୍ର ରିଲିଫ୍‌ କମିଶନର/