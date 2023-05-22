Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kasey McMullen Dies in Skagit County Car Crash – Please Pray

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kasey Mcmullen Obituary, Death: Skagit County Police Investigate Fatal Car Accident

Kasey Mcmullen has sadly passed away as a result of a car accident. Skagit County, Washington police are investigating the fatality of a driver involved in the accident. At approximately 11:10 in the morning, the Seattle Fire Department put out the first tweet regarding the rollover accident that had occurred on the southbound I-5 Expressway not far from the Mercer Street exit.

Accident Details

The highways leading north were made available once more at roughly 3:40 in the afternoon. The Washington State Patrol provided information indicating that the semi-truck was driving in an unidentified lane when it lost control and crashed into a barrier and a support column for the bridge. Kasey McMullen was determined to be the person who perished in the vehicle crash that took place in Skagit County, Washington and has been named as the victim by the police.

Cause of Accident Undetermined

The reason why the driver lost control of the car cannot be determined at this time. The collision forced the launch of the express lanes heading north to be delayed by a number of hours. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports that during the weekdays, the express lanes travel in a southbound manner from 5 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., and then switch to moving in a northbound direction from 11:15 a.m. until 11 p.m. They lock up their establishment for the night. Workers originally went to the area in an attempt to remove the occupant of the vehicle; however, according to a tweet that was sent out by Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol, a person was tragically died as a result of the incident.

Conclusion

The loss of Kasey Mcmullen is a tragedy for her family and friends. The investigation into the cause of the accident will continue until more information is available. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Kasey Mcmullen during this difficult time.

