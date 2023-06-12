Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kate Beckinsale Heartbroken Over Loss of Legendary Cat Clive

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kate Beckinsale’s Legendary Cat Clive Passes Away, Leaving Her Heartbroken

Kate Beckinsale, the renowned British actress, has announced on her Instagram that her beloved cat, Clive, has passed away. The 49-year-old actress shared a photo of her furry friend and revealed that her heart is “totally broken” after losing her pet.

The Heartbreaking News

Kate Beckinsale took to social media to share the heartbreaking news of her cat’s passing. She posted a photo of Clive and shared the news with her fans, saying, “Clive has died. I don’t have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet.”

Beckinsale went on to express how much Clive meant to her and how much she misses him. She said, “Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it. If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit, and I’m sorry. My heart is absolutely and totally broken.”

The Outpouring of Support

After sharing the news of Clive’s passing, Kate Beckinsale received an outpouring of love and support from her fans and celebrity friends. Paddy McGuinness, the English comedian and television presenter, wrote a love heart emoji in the comments section.

Sally Carman, the actress who stars in the popular British soap opera Coronation Street, and Seth Rogen, the Canadian actor, comedian, and filmmaker, also expressed their condolences, saying, “I’m so sorry.” Anya Taylor-Joy, the Argentine-British actress, also offered her support, saying, “Kate sending you love .”

Clive’s Legacy

Clive was a legendary cat who had become famous on social media. Kate Beckinsale often shared photos and videos of her beloved pet, and fans loved to see the adorable feline. Clive was known for his charming personality and his love for his owner.

Even though Clive has passed away, his legacy will live on. He will be remembered by Kate Beckinsale and her fans for his unique personality and his adorable antics.

The Importance of Pets

Pets are an important part of our lives. They bring us joy, comfort, and companionship. Losing a pet can be devastating, and it’s important to take the time to grieve and remember the good times.

Kate Beckinsale’s loss is a reminder of the importance of pets in our lives. They may be with us for a short time, but the memories and the love they bring will last a lifetime.

In Conclusion

Kate Beckinsale’s cat, Clive, was a beloved pet who brought joy to many people’s lives. His passing is a reminder of the importance of pets and the impact they have on our lives.

We send our condolences to Kate Beckinsale and her family during this difficult time. Clive may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

News Source : Lucy Murgatroyd

Source Link :Kate Beckinsale left devastated as legendary cat Clive dies leaving her heart ‘totally broken’/