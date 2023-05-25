Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kathleen Princiotta Passes Away: Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kathleen Mary Herlihy Princiotta Obituary, Death – WALLINGFORD, Connecticut

Wallingford, Connecticut was the location of the home that belonged to Kathleen Mary Herlihy (Princiotta), who passed away on April 9, 2023 at the age of 57. Her death occurred in Wallingford.

She spent her last moments surrounded by loved ones, including her family and friends, who were there to comfort her. Kathy Princiotta was raised up by her parents, Jean and Joe Princiotta, in the town of Walden, which is located in the state of New York. Kathy was born on May 15, 1965 in The Bronx, which is located in New York, New York. Both of them earned their degrees from SUNY Plattsburgh, which is also the place where she met her future husband, Jim, and where she had her first interaction with the university.

Devotion to Family and Philanthropy

Kathy devoted her life to her children and to assisting others in any way that she could, whether it was through the care that she provided for her children, the animals that she took in as pets, her work on the boards of many charitable organizations, or her readiness to assist any one of her many friends at a moment’s notice. Kathy had a large circle of friends and was always willing to lend a hand to a friend in need. Kathy had a sizable group of close friends and was never reluctant to lend a hand to one of them in a time of need.

A Passion for the Performing Arts

Kathy was driven by a deep and abiding passion for the performing arts, most particularly musical theater on Broadway. In the course of her professional life, she has worked as a voice and piano instructor, as well as a producer of musicals and a lead vocalist in a band. In addition, she has taught voice and piano to children. Her children have acquired her love of music, which she mostly passed on to them by motivating them to sing along with their favorite songs anytime they were in the car with her. As a result, her children have inherited her passion for music. Her musical appreciation has been passed down to her children.

Viewing Arrangements

A viewing of the original document can be arranged at the Wallingford Funeral Home.

Kathy will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Her impact on the lives of those around her will be felt for many years to come.

Kathleen Princiotta Obituary Death Tribute Condolences

