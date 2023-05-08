Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kathleen Savio’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kathleen Savio: The Woman Who Feared for Her Life

Kathleen Savio was a mother of two who died at the age of 40 in a dry bathtub in her home in Bolingbrook, Illinois, in March 2004. Her ex-husband, Drew Peterson, a Bolingbrook police officer, was the prime suspect. Peterson had a history of domestic violence, and Savio had feared for her life for months before her death. Though her death was initially ruled to be an accidental drowning, a second autopsy revealed that it was a homicide staged to look like an accident.

Peterson and Savio had been married for nearly 11 years before their divorce in October 2003. The divorce proceedings were bitter, and the former couple started disputing over custody of their children and splitting their finances. Savio started to fear Peterson and, at one point, even told her sister, “He’s gonna kill me, and it’s gonna look like an accident.” On March 11, 2002, she filed for an emergency order of protection against him after he threatened her.

According to reports, between 2002 and 2004, police were dispatched to the Peterson residence 18 times because of calls reporting domestic disturbances, including complaints about parents picking up their kids after visiting too late. Despite the reports, Peterson was never arrested or charged with domestic violence.

Kathleen Savio even wrote to the assistant state’s attorney describing her fights with Drew Peterson. She wrote, “He knows how to manipulate the system, and his next step is to take my children away. Or kill me instead … I haven’t received help from the Police here in Bolingbrook, and [am] asking for your help now. Before it’s too late … Please return my call, or write with answers to my questions.”

On March 1, 2004, Kathleen Savio was found dead in a dry, waterless bathtub in her home. A coroner’s jury initially ruled her death to be an accidental drowning. However, in 2007, Peterson’s new wife, Stacy Ann Cales, went missing, and her sudden disappearance prompted detectives still working on Savio’s suspicious death to exhume her body and re-examine the case. Following forensic tests, a New York City medical examiner determined that she died of drowning after a struggle.

The medical examiner revealed that a second autopsy showed that Kathleen Savio’s body was covered in extensive bruising and scraping, and there was a large, unexplained gash on her scalp. This inch-long deep wound was likely caused by a hard blow hard. Authorities believed her death was a “homicide staged to look like an accident.” Drew Peterson was indicted for Savio’s murder in May 2009. He stood trial in 2012 and was found guilty of premeditated murder based on circumstantial evidence or hearsay. Peterson was then sentenced to 38 years in prison. His fourth wife, Stacy Ann Cales, remains missing to date.

Kathleen Savio’s murder case will be further explored in an episode of Snapped on Oxygen titled Notorious: Drew Peterson. The episode chronicles the life and crimes of the master manipulator, Drew Peterson. It is set to air on the channel on Monday, May 8, at 8 pm ET.

Kathleen Savio’s story is a tragic reminder of the dangers of domestic violence and the importance of taking it seriously. No one should have to live in fear for their life. It is up to all of us to speak out against this heinous crime and support victims in getting the help they need.

News Source : Nikita Mahato

Source Link :How did Kathleen Savio die?/