Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kato Lubwama: Cause of Death of Ex-Legislator

Former MP Kato Lubwama: A Life and Legacy

The news of former member of parliament Kato Lubwama’s death has been circulating on the internet, leaving many in disbelief. Lubwama was not just a former MP but also a well-known Ugandan comedian, actor, musician, and businessman. He represented Rubaga South in the House of Representatives from 2016 to 2021. On June 7, 2023, Lubwama passed away after a heart attack at Stana Medical Centre in Bunamwaya. His death has left a void in the entertainment industry and political arena, with many mourning his loss.

Lubwama was born in Kampala, Uganda, on August 16, 1970. He attended Makerere University to study music, dance, and drama. He rose to fame as an entertainer and radio host and also put out a number of songs. Lubwama was a devout Catholic and usually attended St. Peter’s Church Nsambya. He was known for making contentious statements about politics and social issues, and his credentials in the classroom came under fire during his political career.

Lubwama’s death was attributed to a heart attack, a condition he had been struggling with. He had undergone surgery in Turkey in March 2022 due to a history of heart issues. His death has left many questioning the quality of healthcare in Uganda and the need for better facilities and resources to improve the health of citizens.

Throughout his career, Lubwama remained a devoted member of the Democratic Party (DP) and founded an organisation named Solida. He was defeated in the general elections of 2021 by Aloysius Mukasa of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party. However, he continued to work to restore the party’s lustre. Abby Mukiibi and Patrick Mujjuka, two more comedians, were good friends with Lubwama. They worked together on the CBS FM Kalisoliso programme.

Lubwama’s legacy will live on through his contributions to the entertainment industry and his political career. He was not just a comedian and entertainer but also a voice for the people. His controversial statements on politics and social issues sparked conversations and debate, and he remained a prominent figure in the political arena until his death.

In conclusion, Kato Lubwama’s death is a loss to Uganda and the entertainment industry. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate many, and his contributions to the political arena will not be forgotten. The need for better healthcare facilities and resources to improve the health of citizens cannot be overstated, and Lubwama’s death highlights this issue. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Neksha Gupta

Source Link :Who was Kato Lubwama and what was his cause of death? Former legislator dead/