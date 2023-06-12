Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Katrina Anne Funeral Notice – Condolence Death News”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Katrina Anne Obituary, Death

Katrina Anne, known by her nickname Kate, was last seen alive on June 3, 2023. This was the very last time anyone saw her alive, and by this time she had already disappeared from the scene. Her disappearance was the conclusion of a complex chain of circumstances, the likes of which nobody could have expected.

Kate was the respected fiancée of Greg, treasured mother of Jono, beloved youngest daughter of David and Pauline, dearly loved sister of Gillian and Rachael, in addition to their partners Kevin and Alex, treasured aunty of Hayden and Josh, and loved by Jasmine, Neil, Kathryn, Wendy, Dean, Brooke, Demi, and Cydney.

Memorial Service

On Tuesday, June 13, at 2:00 p.m., a memorial service honoring Kate’s life will be place in the Campbell & Sons Chapel in Mosgiel, which is located at 95 Gordon Road. The service will be held in Kate’s honor.

After Kate has passed away, a memorial service will be planned in order to celebrate her life and pay tribute to the legacy she leaves behind. Following this, there will be a solemn and private ceremony during which the cremation of the deceased’s remains will take place.

Messages of Condolence

Messages to 9 Oban Street, Mosgiel 9024.

Kate will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all those who knew her.

