Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kazan Khan: Death, Biography, Filmography, Age, Height, Spouse

Indian actor Kazan Khan, known for his villainous roles in Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil films, passed away on June 12, 2023, due to a heart attack. He was 46 years old at the time of his death and was unmarried and single. Born on July 22, 1976, in Kerala, Khan made his acting debut with the Tamil film Senthamizh Paatu in 1992. He went on to work in over 50 movies in a career spanning two decades.

Khan was well-known for his delivery while doing comic and villain roles. Some of his best-known work includes his villainous roles in Sethupathi IPS (1994), Mettukudi (1996), Pruyamaanavale (2000), Vallarasu (2000), Badri (2001), and C.I.D. Moosa (2003). He also acted in several Malayalam and Kannada movies, including Varnapakittu (1997), The Don (2006), Sevenes (2011), RajadhiRaja (2014), Habba (1999), and Nagadevthe (2000), among others.

According to reports, Khan had accumulated approximately Rs 50 crore during his career. He was known for his talent and dedication to his craft, and his demise is a huge loss to the Indian film industry.

Khan’s physical attributes were also impressive. He stood at 5 feet 10 inches and weighed around 70 kg. His chest measured 40 inches, waist 33 inches, and biceps 14 inches. He had brown eyes and black hair.

Apart from acting, Khan had a few hobbies, including traveling and reading books. However, not much is known about his educational background and family life.

Khan’s death was announced by NM Badush on Facebook, leaving his fans and colleagues in shock and mourning. The Indian film industry has lost a talented actor, and Khan’s contribution to cinema will always be remembered.

News Source : The SportsGrail

Source Link :Actor Kazan Khan passed away, death reason, biography, age, height, wife, movies list/