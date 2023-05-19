Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kedah APM director dies climbing Mt Everest

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kedah Civil Defence Force Director Dies Attempting to Reach Mount Everest Summit

Kedah Civil Defence Force director Lt Kol Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub has perished during his attempt to reach the summit of Mount Everest. APM chief commissioner Aminurrahim Mohamed confirmed this after receiving notification from the chef de mission of the climbing mission Tan Sri Dr Salleh Mohd Nor.

APM Chief Commissioner Confirms Lt Kol Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub’s Death

“May Allah reward his good deeds, grant him the highest level of blessings… and may he be placed among the righteous,” Aminurrahim said in a brief statement on Friday (May 19) night.

Foreign Minister Confirms News of Death

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir confirmed having received news of the death of the Kedah APM director. “Our Malawakil (representative) in Kathmandu has informed us about the incident.

Monitoring the Process of Bringing Down the Body to the Base Camp

“I’ve instructed our Malawakil to monitor closely the process of bringing down the body to the Base Camp as the first step of the operation,” he said in a short statement Friday night. – Bernama

The news of Lt Kol Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub’s death has saddened many. As a respected individual in the Kedah Civil Defence Force, he was well-known for his dedication and commitment to his work.

Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain, is a challenging climb that has claimed the lives of many climbers over the years. Despite the risks, climbers continue to attempt the climb in pursuit of personal achievement and to push their limits.

However, it is important to remember that the climb comes with inherent dangers and risks. Weather conditions can change quickly, and altitude sickness can be a serious threat to climbers. It is essential for climbers to be well-prepared and trained before attempting the climb.

The death of Lt Kol Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub is a reminder of the dangers that come with climbing Mount Everest. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :Kedah APM director dies while ascending Mt Everest/