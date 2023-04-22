Dead – Death – Obituary News : Keisha Lance Obituary: Atlanta Resident Dies – Death Cause

Keisha Lance Obituary – A Look into the Death of Darius Bottoms and Complicated Gang Connections

The murder of 18-year-old Darius Bottoms shook the city of Atlanta in June of 2004, and the Oxygen series “Real Murders of Atlanta: Murder in College Town” delved into the details of the case. The program discussed the role of two competing gangs, the Billy Bad Asses Bloods and the Neighborhood Bloods/Rolling Twenties Blood (NHB), in the murder, and how the choice made by a participant named Kareasha Washington was at the heart of the ongoing issue.

Jared, a witness to the murder, revealed how he was able to flee the scene, but also witnessed another individual being shot from close to the stop sign located at the top of Legacy Drive. Jared’s claims of two separate shootings were later corroborated by police authorities when they discovered 17 shell casings coming from two different weapons at the scene of the crime. There were eleven 9mm Luger shell casings and six 9mm Jimenez handgun shell casings.

Washington had chosen to leave behind the Billy Bad Asses Bloods group and become a part of the NHB group due to being linked to the passing of another group member in the previous group. The NHB group included Rashad Barber, David Dajunta Wallace, and Ryan Bowdery.

The Sensationalization of the Murder Case

The murder case of Darius Bottoms was excessively sensationalized, with the police addressing the matter quickly in the midst of immense political and media turmoil. This led to increased scrutiny and a search for answers by the public on social media and other outlets.

The Role of Gangs in the Murder

The role of gangs in the murder of Darius Bottoms was a critical aspect of the case, with investigators delving into the complicated connections between members of the Billy Bad Asses Bloods and the NHB. The case revealed how choices made by individuals can have far-reaching consequences and how gang affiliations can be deadly.