This past Saturday marked the passing of Pula, who had been a patient at the Holyoke Medical Center for the last seven years. She was a committed devotee of St. Patrick’s Church throughout her entire time in South Hadley, where she had spent her entire life. She had never lived anywhere else in her life. She began working at the Sorbi and Bach Restaurant immediately following her graduation from South Hadley High School and receipt of her diploma.

Her husband had passed away prior to her passing. In addition, she leaves behind two great-grandchildren who adore her and will miss her terribly. On the day of the funeral, which will take place on Tuesday, calling hours will be conducted from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Curran-O’Brien Funeral Home in South Hadley. The funeral will take place on Tuesday. The location of the funeral home is at number 33 Lamb Street. There will be a funeral Mass held at St. Patrick’s Church, and it is set to begin at eleven in the morning.

The year 1991 marked the passing of her spouse, Casimier J. Pula. She is survived by her son James M. Pula and his wife Charlene of South Hadley, her daughter Kathleen R. Desrosiers and her husband Richard of Granby, her four grandchildren, Bethany K. Chrisant and her husband Jonathan, Michael A. Desrosiers and his fiancée Ashley Rannikko, Karalee A. Yvon and her husband Tyler, and James C. Pula, and her two great-grandchildren, Brandon and Lydia Chrisant. She is also survived by her husband.

Her parents owned and maintained the restaurant, which was the principal source of income for the family and served as the primary site of employment. Irene spent her spare time tending to her garden and playing bingo; both she and her husband were employed at Top Hat Supermarket in Holyoke. Her daughter Kristine A. Pula had already passed away by the year 1980, and both of her brothers, Peter Sorbi Jr. and Richard Sorbi, had died before she did.

