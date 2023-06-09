Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kelis’ ex-husband’s death at 37: How did Mike Mora die?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kelis Finds Comfort in Bill Murray After Tragic Loss of Husband Mike Mora

Kelis Rogers, a multi-talented artist known for her captivating music and culinary skills, has had her fair share of romantic ups and downs. Currently, she finds herself in the spotlight as rumors circulate about her relationship with the legendary actor Bill Murray, who surpasses her age by threefold.

At the age of 43, the beloved ‘Milkshake’ singer seeks solace in the presence of the iconic ‘Ghostbusters’ star, aged 72. However, this chapter in Kelis’s life follows the heartbreaking loss of her husband, Mike Mora, last year at the tender age of just 37. Despite having been married twice in her life, it was her relationship with Mora that captured her heart, the father of her two children.

Kelis experienced a profound loss with the untimely death of her ex-husband, Mora, after a courageous battle with stage four stomach cancer. The beloved songstress turned chef and the photographer and real estate agent had been married since 2014 and were parents to two children, Shepherd (6) and a 1-year-old daughter named Galilee. Kelis also has a 12-year-old son named Knight from her previous marriage to rapper Nas.

The devastating news came of Mora’s illness came shortly after Kelis gave birth to their second child, Galilee. Mora had been experiencing severe pain in his stomach and back, prompting him to seek medical attention. It was then that he received the diagnosis of stage 4 stomach cancer with the cancerous cells starting to spread to the lymph nodes in his back. Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, occurs when the “cells in the stomach start to grow out of control,” according to the American Cancer Society.

Kelis, now 43, recently marked the one-year anniversary of Mora’s death from cancer in a series of Instagram videos. She reflected on how his battle had impacted her and her journey toward wellness. “It’s been exactly a year… that’s crazy to me,” the ‘Bossy’ singer captioned her post on Instagram. “I’m a very private person generally, especially when there is family involved. But there is no denying the impact and evolution my husbands passing has had on my life.”

Months before Mora’s death, the real estate agent opened up about his devasting journey on Instagram. “So the morning of my last UCLA hospital stay, doctors came in my room and gave me the most horrifying, unexpected news” he captioned the heartbreaking post. “They said they couldn’t do anything else for me. I had to search on my for some sort of solution.. Scary days.” Mora passed away on March 14, 2022, with Kelis’ rep releasing a statement that read, “After a tough two-year battle with cancer, we are devastated to have to confirm the loss of our beloved brother Mike. An amazing Father, husband, and friend who gave so genuinely and cared so deeply for his family and friends.”

Kelis has been open about her journey towards healing and wellness after the death of her husband. She has shared her experiences on social media, including her focus on understanding the connection between the mind, body, and emotions. She has also been vocal about the importance of living well and taking care of oneself.

The rumors about Kelis and Bill Murray began circulating after the two were spotted together at a restaurant in Los Angeles. While neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumors, fans continue to speculate about the nature of their relationship. Murray, who has been married twice before and has six children, has been notoriously private about his personal life.

Despite the rumors, Kelis continues to focus on her music and culinary career. She has released several albums since her debut in 1999 and has also written a cookbook. She has also been involved in several charitable causes, including providing meals for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the midst of her own personal tragedy, Kelis continues to inspire others with her resilience and strength. Her journey towards healing and wellness serves as a reminder of the importance of self-care and the power of the human spirit.

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :How did Mike Mora die? Bill Murray’s GF Kelis shared 2 children with ex-husband before his tragic death at 37/