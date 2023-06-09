Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kelis’ husband Mike Mora’s death: Who was he?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who Was Mike Mora, Kelis’s Late Husband?

The music world was shocked when news broke of American singer Kelis reportedly dating star actor Bill Murray, despite him being more than 30 years her senior. The rumours come just over a year after Kelis’ husband Mike Mora tragically passed away at the age of just 37. It also marks the first time that Murray himself has been in a public relationship since his former wife Jennifer Butler died in 2021. But who exactly was Kelis’ former husband? How did he die? Here is everything you need to know about Mike Mora.

Gone Too Soon

Mike Mora and Kelis had two sons together – Knight, 13, and Shepherd, seven – and one daughter – Galilee, two – before Mora was told he only had 18 months to live. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and were married for nearly a decade. Mora worked as a photographer and frequently shared pictures of Kelis after the pair married in 2014. They lived on a remote farm in Temecula, California, outside of Los Angeles, from January 2020 until Mora’s passing.

How Did Mike Mora Die?

In 2021, Mora revealed that he had cancer, having been diagnosed a year earlier – at which time doctors had given him just 18 months left to live. Mora took to his Instagram in late September 2021 to reveal he had stage 4 stomach cancer which was spreading to the lymph nodes in his back. After a six-month battle with the illness, Mora died in March 2022.

Kelis’s Wellness Journey

Exactly a year after her husband’s death, Kelis took to Instagram to open up about how the situation had affected her. “It’s been exactly a year,” Kelis wrote in the caption of her post. “That’s crazy to me. I’m a very private person generally, especially when there is family involved. But there is no denying the impact and evolution my husband’s passing has had on my life.”

Kelis’s journey towards wellness began after her husband’s death. “What we were dealing with here pushed me so deep into understanding our bodies and how our minds and emotions are so interlocked, you cannot treat one without the other,” she said. “Our thoughts and intentions are as powerful and key as our skin health and fitness. I want to live well, and this is me sharing what I know to be true.”

Kelis also revealed that the reason she lives on a farm in a rural area is because “stress kills.” “Every doctor we saw, every specialist, every nutritionist, every human being we found that had any expertise in this whatsoever was like: ‘Stress kills’,” she said. “I moved to the farm, and we wanted to separate ourselves from all the silly things that had us stressed out and worried and angst and all these things that didn’t really matter.”

In Conclusion

Mike Mora was a talented photographer and loving husband to Kelis, with whom he had three children. His untimely death due to cancer left a deep impact on Kelis, who has since turned to wellness and nutrition to deal with her grief and honour her late husband. While Kelis’s reported relationship with Bill Murray has caused a stir, it is important to remember and respect the memory of her late husband, Mike Mora.

Mike Mora Kelis husband Mike Mora death Kelis ex-husband Mike Mora Mike Mora cause of death Kelis divorce Mike Mora

News Source : By Zac Campbell

Source Link :Who was Kelis’ husband Mike Mora and how did he die?/