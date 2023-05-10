Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Cause of Death: Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kellie Pickler’s Late Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide

It has been nearly three months since the passing of Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs, and the cause of his death has now been confirmed by the Davidson Country Medical Examiner. According to multiple outlets, Jacobs died by suicide in February. The announcement was made on Tuesday, May 9, and a toxicology report concluded that there were no signs of drugs in his system.

The late star was 49 years old when he passed away, and he had a history of “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use,” according to an autopsy report obtained by Taste of Country. News of Jacobs’ death broke on February 17, when he was found to have suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at his and Pickler’s Nashville home.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police released a statement to Variety at the time, which read: “Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Pickler and Jacobs met in 2008 through mutual friends, and they got engaged in June 2010. The American Idol alum and Jacobs opted to elope in the Caribbean instead of having an elaborate ceremony, and they tied the knot less than a year after getting engaged.

During a February 2011 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Pickler opened up about why she was so happy to make her nuptials much simpler. “It was perfect, because we didn’t plan anything,” she explained. “I packed the wedding dress and he packed an outfit. We flew there and we didn’t know what kind of cake we were going to get. We didn’t know what food we were going to have … it was the most incredible day of my life.”

One year after tying the knot, Pickler gushed about how “blessed” she was to marry her best friend. “He is the best husband I ever had — come to think of it, he’s the only husband I’ve ever had!” she said to Parade in January 2012. “But on a serious note, he’s the prize. I don’t know why he picked me, but I’m glad he did.”

While the couple did not have children, they were dog parents to two precious pups. In August 2020, Pickler told Us Weekly that she was perfectly fine not having any children. “I love being Aunt Kellie and that is perfect for me,” she said, also joking that she needed “another drink” to consider expanding her family.

Jacobs’ passing has left Pickler devastated, and she has yet to make a public statement about the confirmation of his cause of death. However, she has been leaning on her loved ones for support during this difficult time.

