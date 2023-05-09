Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kellie Pickler’s Spouse Kyle Jacob’s Cause of Death Unveiled

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs, passed away in February of this year, and an official cause of death has now been determined. According to reports from multiple news outlets, Kyle died by suicide. The Davidson Country Medical Examiner has confirmed that a toxicology report showed no drugs in his system at the time of his death. An autopsy report obtained by Taste of Country also revealed that Kyle suffered from pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use at the time of his passing.

Kyle Jacobs was a successful country music songwriter, having written hits for Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson, and Tim McGraw, among others. He even collaborated with Wynonna Judd. Kyle and Kellie Pickler met at a bar with friends in 2007 and began writing songs together shortly afterwards. They eloped in 2011, opting for a quick trip to Antigua instead of a big Nashville wedding. The couple also starred together in the CMT reality series I Love Kellie Pickler! from 2015 to 2017.

Kellie has been open about her grief following Kyle’s passing, sharing a touching tribute to her late husband on Instagram earlier this year. The couple’s fans have also been vocal in their support, sharing their condolences on social media and expressing their love for Kellie and Kyle.

The news of Kyle’s suicide is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support. Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, and it is important to recognize the warning signs and seek help if needed. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and provides free and confidential support 24/7.

In the wake of Kyle’s passing, Kellie has also spoken out about the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed. In an interview with People, she shared that “it’s okay to not be okay,” and urged others to seek help if they are struggling. “It’s okay to ask for help, and it’s okay to not be okay,” she said. “It’s okay to not have it all together.”

Kellie’s message is an important one, and it is crucial that we continue to break down the stigma surrounding mental health. Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness, and it is important to remember that we are not alone in our struggles.

As we continue to mourn the loss of Kyle Jacobs, we can honor his memory by supporting mental health awareness and advocating for those who may be struggling. Let us come together as a community to support one another and break down the barriers that prevent us from seeking help when we need it most.

News Source : Terry Zeller

Source Link :Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacob’s Cause Of Death Revealed – Hollywood Life/