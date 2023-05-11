Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kellie Pickler’s Spouse’s Suicide Cause Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Death Confirmed as Suicide

The death of Kellie Pickler's husband, Kyle Jacobs, has been confirmed as a suicide by the authorities. The country singer's husband was found dead at their home in Nashville on February 18, apparently after taking his own life. The autopsy report confirmed the police's findings, stating that Jacobs had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Toxicology results also revealed that there were no drugs found in his system at the time of his death.

Kyle Jacobs’ Health Condition

According to Taste of Country, Kyle Jacobs had a history of health issues, including pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use. Pseudoseizures are defined as attacks that may look like epileptic seizures but are not epileptic and are instead caused by psychological factors.

Career and Achievements

Kyle Jacobs was a songwriter who had worked with several popular artists, including Kelly Clarkson, Josh Kelley, Randy Travis, and Scotty McCreery. He had won a CMA Award, an ACM Award and was nominated for a Grammy Award. Some of his notable works include "More Than a Memory" for Garth Brooks and "Still" for Tim McGraw. Just a day before his tragic death, Jacobs had celebrated the success of Lee Brice's "Hey World" being certified platinum. He had shared the news on his Instagram, expressing his gratitude to the team who worked on the project and thanking Jesus.

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs’ Relationship

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs had been together for two years when he proposed on a beach in Florida. They surprised their fans by getting married on January 1, 2011, in a private ceremony. The singer had previously spoken about the proposal, describing it as a spiritual moment.

Conclusion

The confirmation of Kyle Jacobs’ suicide is a sad reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. In other news, the drama between Brooke Bailey and Jackie Christie continues to unfold, with no resolution in sight.

