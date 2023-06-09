Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kelly Belford Dies in St. Catharines – Death Cause and Recent Obit.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kelly Belford Obituary, Death

It is with deep regret that we must inform you that on June 7, 2023, we were forced to bid farewell to Kelly Jean Belford for the last time. Kelly Jean Belford was a local of the city of Saint Catharines in the Canadian province of Ontario. This information is being conveyed to you with the utmost sense of remorse on our part. You are encouraged to share your thoughts and condolences with Kelly Jean Belford’s family by writing a condolence message in the guestbook that can be found on this memorial page dedicated to her.

A Life Well Lived

Kelly Jean Belford was a man who lived life to the fullest. He spent most of his time outdoors, tending to his garden or working in the yard. These activities brought him the most joy, and he was happiest when he was doing them. In addition to that, he enjoyed going to the beach and swimming. People who resided in his neighborhood jokingly referred to him as the “Mayor” of the neighborhood. They thought of him as the leader of the community. Activities that provided him a great deal of pleasure included strolling around the neighborhood, striking up talks with the locals, and stopping every so often for a cup of coffee.

A Family Man

Kelly Jean Belford was a devoted family man. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a proud father and grandfather, and he always made time for his family. When his sons were younger, dad coached every single one of the sports teams that they participated in, even the ones that took first place in their respective competitions. He loved watching his children and grandchildren grow and succeed in life, and he was always there to offer support and guidance.

An Admirer of the Arts

Listening to music and watching shows on television were two of his favorite things to do, but he also enjoyed doing other things as well. Kelly Jean Belford was a man who appreciated the arts. He loved attending concerts and plays, and he was always interested in learning more about different forms of art. He was a regular at the local library, where he would spend hours reading books and exploring new ideas.

A True Friend

Kelly Jean Belford was a man who valued his friendships. He had a wide circle of friends, and he always made time for them. He was known for his kindness, his generosity, and his ability to make people laugh. He was a true friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Kelly Jean Belford lived a life that was full of love, laughter, and joy. He was a man who made a difference in the lives of those around him, and his legacy will continue to shine bright. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community, but his memory will live on forever. Rest in peace, Kelly Jean Belford.

Kelly Belford death Kelly Belford obituary Kelly Belford St. Catharines Kelly Belford cause of death Recent obits in St. Catharines

News Source : recent obits

Source Link :Kelly Belford Obituary St. Catharines, ON, Kelly Belford Has Died – Death Cause – recent obits/