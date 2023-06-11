Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kelly Mahar’s Cause of Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kelly Mahar’s Cause of Death Remains Unconfirmed

Kelly Mahar, the owner of Mahar’s Greenhouse in Morrice, Michigan, passed away on May 15, 2023, at the age of 45. However, the cause of his sudden death is still unconfirmed, leaving his family, friends, and colleagues in shock and grief.

Tributes Pour In for Kelly Mahar

As news of Kelly Mahar’s passing broke, tributes began pouring in from those who knew him. Mahar’s Greenhouse shared the news on their official Facebook page, describing him as a “sweet man” and acknowledging his hard work and dedication to the business.

Kelly’s friend and fishing buddy, Robert Kittle, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, expressing his sadness at the loss and wishing Kelly well in the afterlife. Meanwhile, Linda Lawson, who had also lost another friend that week, expressed her sorrow at the tragic news and sent her thoughts and prayers to Kelly’s family.

Funeral Details Announced

Kelly Mahar’s family has arranged for his funeral to take place on May 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Bancroft, MI. Pastor Todd Evans will conduct the service, and the immediate family interment will occur at Pine Tree Cemetery in Corunna, MI.

Friends, colleagues, and acquaintances are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home on May 21, 2023, between 2-4:00 PM and 6-8:00 PM. Guests may also pay their final regards one hour before the funeral service on Monday.

Waiting for Answers

Despite the funeral arrangements being made, the cause of Kelly Mahar’s death remains unconfirmed. The family and friends of Mahar are still waiting for answers, hoping to find closure and understanding in this difficult time.

As we wait for more information on Kelly Mahar’s cause of death, we can take comfort in the legacy he leaves behind. He was remembered as a loving son, brother, husband, and father, and his philanthropic work in the community will continue to serve as a testament to his kind and generous nature.

