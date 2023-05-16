Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kelly Preston Passes Away at Age 57

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kelly Preston Obituary, Death

Kelly Preston, an American actress, model, and wife of actor John Travolta, passed away on July 12, 2020, at the age of 57. The news of her death was confirmed by her husband, John Travolta, on his Instagram page, where he shared a heartfelt message and a picture of his late wife.

Early Life and Career

Kelly Kamalelehua Smith was born on October 13, 1962, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She started her career as a model and appeared in several commercials and TV shows in the early 1980s. Her breakthrough came in 1988 with the film “Twins,” in which she played a minor role. She went on to star in a number of successful films, including “Jerry Maguire,” “For Love of the Game,” and “The Cat in the Hat.”

Personal Life and Family

Kelly Preston married John Travolta in 1991, and the couple had three children together: Jett, Ella, and Benjamin. Their oldest child, Jett, passed away in 2009 at the age of 16. Preston and Travolta were known for their strong and enduring marriage, and their love for each other was evident to anyone who met them.

Acting Career

Kelly Preston was a versatile actress who appeared in a wide range of films and TV shows. She was known for her ability to play both comedic and dramatic roles with equal ease. Her breakout role came in the 1988 film “Twins,” in which she played Marnie Mason. She went on to appear in a number of successful films, including “SpaceCamp,” “Jerry Maguire,” and “For Love of the Game.”

One of her most memorable roles was in the 1996 film “Jerry Maguire,” in which she played Avery Bishop, the cruel fiancée of Tom Cruise’s character, Jerry Maguire. Her portrayal of the calculating and manipulative Avery earned her critical acclaim and helped establish her as a talented actress.

Preston also appeared in a number of TV shows, including “Medium,” “CSI: Cyber,” and “Joey.” Her final role was in the upcoming film “Off the Rails,” which is set to be released in 2021.

Charitable Work

Kelly Preston was known for her philanthropic work and was dedicated to a number of causes. She was involved in the Children’s Health Environmental Coalition, which aims to raise awareness about environmental toxins and their impact on children’s health. She was also a supporter of the American Red Cross and worked to raise funds for disaster relief efforts.

Final Thoughts

Kelly Preston was a talented actress, a devoted wife and mother, and a passionate philanthropist. Her death is a great loss to her family, friends, and the entertainment industry. She will be remembered for her stunning performances on screen, her dedication to her family, and her commitment to making the world a better place.

Rest in peace, Kelly Preston.

Kelly Preston cause of death Kelly Preston memorial Kelly Preston funeral Kelly Preston life and legacy Kelly Preston celebrity reactions to her passing

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Kelly Preston Obituary, Death, Kelly Preston has passed away/