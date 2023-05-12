Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kemal Dervis, Key in Turkey’s Economic Recovery, Passes at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

1. Kemal Dervis biography

2. Turkey economic crisis

3. Kemal Dervis policies

4. Turkish economy reform

5. Kemal Dervis legacy

h2>

Kemal Dervis: The Economist who Led Turkey out of Crisis and Focused on Inclusive Development

Kemal Dervis, a renowned economist who played a crucial role in steering his country, Turkey, out of an economic crisis early in the 21st century, passed away on Sunday in Bethesda, MD. He was 74.

Dervis had a long association with the World Bank, where he worked in various roles for two decades. In 2001, when Turkey was hit by a severe economic crisis triggered by a disagreement between the country’s president and prime minister over anti-corruption efforts, Dervis was seen as a savior. He took on the newly created post of Minister of the Economy and helped negotiate loans with the International Monetary Fund, pushed for systemic changes in the banking system, and tackled corruption. His policies helped bring about a sustained period of economic stability in Turkey, which lasted until a few years ago when President Erdogan moved away from his policies and allowed corruption to flourish.

Dervis’s appointment as the head of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in 2005 was historic. He was the first person to lead the agency, which works to help countries eliminate poverty and establish sustainable economies, who was from a country that had received aid from it. Dervis, who had a deep sense of caring for the vulnerable sector of the population, focused on the social consequences of economic policies. He sought to protect the poor and those in need from the negative impacts of globalization and climate change, which, he said, would have a particular impact on the poor in many countries. As a social democrat, he wanted to see a ‘social market’ in which the state played a significant role in helping the poor.

After four years at the UNDP, Dervis joined the Brookings Institution, where he continued to work on ways to make economies benefit everyone. He advanced a robust research agenda on strengthening the drivers of global growth, ensuring that no one is left behind, and proposing policies on the future of global governance and the technological transformation of the world economy, with special focus on productivity, inclusiveness, sustainability, and international cooperation.

Dervis’s contributions to economics and development were significant and far-reaching. He earned a bachelor’s degree at the London School of Economics in 1968, a master’s degree in economics there in 1970, and a Ph.D. from Princeton University in 1973. He taught at Princeton and the Middle East Technical University in Turkey.

Dervis was not without his critics. Merchants in Turkey felt that his changes in 2001 were not helping quickly enough, while leftists thought he wasn’t leftist enough, and Islamists and nationalists considered him an agent of Western imperialism. However, throughout it all, Dervis remained focused on the big picture. He cared about creating a socioeconomic system in which every citizen could excel to their potential.

Kemal Dervis’s contributions to economics and development will be remembered for years to come. His legacy will continue to inspire economists and policymakers to work towards creating inclusive and sustainable economies that benefit everyone.

News Source : Neil Genzlinger

Source Link :Kemal Dervis, Who Eased Turkey’s Economic Crisis, Dies at 74/