Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ken Nnamani: Wife Did Not Die from Tummy Tuck Complications

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Denies Reports of Wife’s Death from Tummy Tuck Complications

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has denied reports that his wife, Mrs Jane Nnamani passed on from tummy tuck complications. Mrs Nnamani died in an Enugu hospital on May 4. While speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Nnamani said he was in Germany undergoing a medical check-up when his wife died.

Complications from Lipoma Surgery

Nnamani disclosed that his late wife’s diabetes resulted in complications from lipoma surgery. Lipomas are harmless, fatty tumors that can form under the skin. They are usually painless and do not require treatment. In his words;

“I lost my wife on the 4th of May while I was in Germany for a medical check up. Her demise has created a huge vacuum. She played a role in raising my kids. When I was the President of the Senate, my wife stayed back in the United States of America to take care of my children and guide them through school. She didn’t rush to Nigeria to answer the title of the wife of the President of the Senate. She focused on building the family. It’s a major loss to me and my family. So, I’d to return and brief my primary constituency, the media on what has happened. Whatever we achieved in the National Assembly, it was the media that made it possible. They played a major role in what is now called the Third Term Agenda. I read on social media that i have stroke and my wife taking care of me had died. People are abusing the concept of social media. People are using it to dish out falsehood. It is hard to even control it. This is not good for us. People are using the social media to promote malice. Anybody who has seen my wife cannot associate her with Abdominoplasty or tummy tuck. My wife’s death had nothing to do with tummy tuck. She was a paragon of beauty. There was no man that ever saw my wife and didn’t admire her beauty. Death is for everyone and we will all face it one day. It is unfortunate for people to use social media to promote falsehood. My wife died of lipoma. She had diabetes. She died from complications from diabetes during the surgery. The diabetes complicated the surgery. She woke up from the surgery. They said I have stroke. Anybody can suffer that, but u don’t have it. I only have a small back pain and it comes with age. I’ll give her a befitting final burial.”

Social Media and the Spread of Falsehood

Nnamani also expressed his concern about the abuse of social media and the spread of falsehood. He emphasized that people should be careful about what they read and share on social media, especially when it comes to sensitive issues like the death of a loved one.

It is important to verify information before sharing it on social media to prevent the spread of false news. The use of social media should be responsible and ethical.

A Tribute to Mrs Jane Nnamani

The death of Mrs Jane Nnamani is a great loss to her family and the nation. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and caregiver. Her commitment to her family was evident in her decision to stay back in the United States to take care of her children while her husband served as the President of the Senate.

Her beauty and grace were admired by all who knew her. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and love for her family.

Conclusion

The death of Mrs Jane Nnamani is a reminder of the fragility of life. We should cherish our loved ones and make the most of the time we have with them. We should also be careful about the information we share on social media to prevent the spread of false news. Let us honor the memory of Mrs Jane Nnamani by living our lives with kindness, love, and compassion.

