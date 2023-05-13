Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ken Nnamani: Wife Not Killed by Tummy Tuck Complications

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

My Wife Did Not Die From Tummy Tuck Complications – Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has denied reports that his wife, Mrs Jane Nnamani passed on from tummy tuck complications. Mrs Nnamani died in an Enugu hospital on May 4.

While speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Nnamani said he was in Germany undergoing a medical check-up when his wife died.

Nnamani disclosed that his late wife’s diabetes resulted in complications from lipoma surgery. Lipomas are harmless, fatty tumors that can form under the skin. They are usually painless and do not require treatment.

In his words;

“I lost my wife on the 4th of May while I was in Germany for a medical check up. Her demise has created a huge vacuum. She played a role in raising my kids. When I was the President of the Senate, my wife stayed back in the United States of America to take care of my children and guide them through school.

She didn’t rush to Nigeria to answer the title of the wife of the President of the Senate. She focused on building the family. It’s a major loss to me and my family. So, I’d to return and brief my primary constituency, the media on what has happened. Whatever we achieved in the National Assembly, it was the media that made it possible. They played a major role in what is now called the Third Term Agenda.

I read on social media that i have stroke and my wife taking care of me had died. People are abusing the concept of social media. People are using it to dish out falsehood. It is hard to even control it. This is not good for us. People are using the social media to promote malice.

Anybody who has seen my wife cannot associate her with Abdominoplasty or tummy tuck. My wife’s death had nothing to do with tummy tuck. She was a paragon of beauty. There was no man that ever saw my wife and didn’t admire her beauty.

Death is for everyone and we will all face it one day. It is unfortunate for people to use social media to promote falsehood. My wife died of lipoma. She had diabetes. She died from complications from diabetes during the surgery. The diabetes complicated the surgery. She woke up from the surgery.

They said I have stroke. Anybody can suffer that, but u don’t have it. I only have a small back pain and it comes with age. I’ll give her a befitting final burial.”

The Truth Behind Mrs Nnamani’s Death

The death of Mrs Jane Nnamani, the wife of the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has been a topic of discussion in the Nigerian media. There have been reports that she passed on due to complications from a tummy tuck surgery. However, in a recent statement, Nnamani denied these reports and gave the true cause of his wife’s death.

According to Nnamani, his wife had undergone surgery for lipoma, which are benign fatty tumors that develop under the skin. The surgery was complicated by her diabetes, which resulted in her death. Nnamani also clarified that his wife did not undergo a tummy tuck procedure and that reports claiming otherwise were false.

It is unfortunate that social media has been used to spread false information about Mrs Nnamani’s death. This is not the first time that social media has been used to spread rumors or false information about public figures. It is important for people to verify information before sharing it on social media to avoid creating unnecessary panic or causing harm to the reputation of individuals.

Remembering Mrs Jane Nnamani

Mrs Jane Nnamani was described by her husband as a paragon of beauty. She was a devoted wife and mother who played a pivotal role in raising her children and supporting her husband’s political career. Her passing has left a huge void in the lives of those who knew her.

It is important to remember Mrs Nnamani for the impact she had on the lives of those around her. She was a caring and compassionate person who will be greatly missed. As her family prepares to give her a befitting final burial, it is a time for reflection and remembrance of the good times shared with her.

The Dangers of Social Media

The rise of social media has brought about a lot of positive changes in the way we communicate and interact with each other. However, it has also brought about some negative consequences such as the spread of false information.

It is important for people to be aware of the dangers of social media and the impact it can have on their lives. False information can cause harm to individuals and spread panic among the public. It is important for people to verify information before sharing it on social media and to be mindful of the impact it can have on others.

In conclusion, the death of Mrs Jane Nnamani is a reminder of the fragility of life. It is important for us to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to remember them for the impact they had on our lives. It is also important for us to use social media responsibly and to be mindful of the impact it can have on others.

Ken Nnamani Tummy Tuck Complications My Wife Did Not Die Former Senate President Nigerian Politics

News Source : Akahi News

Source Link :My Wife Did Not Die From Tummy Tuck Complications – Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani/