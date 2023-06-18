Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kenmare Rowing Club Mourns Loss of Jerry Hanley

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jerry Hanley Obituary, Death

The Kenmare Rowing and Boating Club is in a state of great disbelief and mourning after learning of Jerry Hanley’s loss due to the news of his passing. Jerry has earned the title of Honorary President within our organization as a result of the many, many decades’ worth of service that he has provided to both the club and the larger rowing community.

A Skilled Rower with a Profound Connection to the Sea

Jerry was a skilled rower, and as a result, he felt a profound connection to the sea. Because of his numerous trips, he became well known throughout the coast and was recognized from Malin to Mizen and beyond afield. Nothing made him happier than seeing people of all ages enjoying the sea and the natural beauty of our coastline. This brought him the most joy of everything.

A Cherished Member of the Club

Members of the club, both from the past and the present will look back on him with fondness. They have cherished memories of his travels to regattas all over the province and of the recent years, during which he welcomed clubs from all over Ireland to compete in the Kenmare Offshore Regattas. He will be remembered with affection by club members. We shall miss having him around.

Sincere Sympathies to Jerry’s Family

The club would like to convey its most sincere sympathies to Jerry’s wife Sheila, his daughter Marguerite, his sons David, who is our Chairman, and Pádraig, his daughter-in-law Siobhan, and his grandson JJ. We would also like to extend our condolences to all of the members of Jerry’s extended Hanley family.

Jerry’s passing is a great loss to the club, the rowing community and the wider community of Kenmare. He has left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire generations of rowers to come.

