Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kennedy Catholic High School Mourns Passing of Longtime Principal Jack Schuster

Remembering Jack Schuster: The Legacy of a Longtime Kennedy Catholic High School Principal

Last week, the Kennedy Catholic High School community mourned the passing of one of their beloved educators, Jack Schuster. Schuster served as the school’s principal for 22 years, from 1982 to 2004, and his impact on the institution and its students has been felt ever since.

A Legacy of Leadership

As President/Principal Mohs noted in his message to the Lancer Family, Schuster’s tenure at Kennedy Catholic left a lasting impact. His leadership set the foundation for the school’s future success, and the men and women he hired during his time there have continued to carry on his legacy.

But Schuster’s impact went far beyond the school’s walls. As a leader in the Burien community, he was known for his dedication to education and his commitment to his students. He was a beloved figure, respected by both his colleagues and the families he served.

A Family Legacy

Schuster is survived by his wife and children, including Bishop Frank Schuster, a Kennedy Catholic alumnus from the class of 1990. Bishop Schuster has followed in his father’s footsteps, dedicating his life to serving others as a member of the clergy.

Despite the sadness of Schuster’s passing, his family and the Kennedy Catholic community can take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will live on for generations to come. His dedication to education and his commitment to his students will continue to inspire and guide those who follow in his footsteps.

A Community Mourns

The news of Schuster’s passing was met with an outpouring of grief from the Kennedy Catholic community and beyond. Students, alumni, and colleagues shared their memories of Schuster, remembering him as a kind and compassionate leader who always put his students first.

As the community continues to mourn his loss, they can take comfort in the knowledge that Schuster’s legacy will continue to live on. His impact on the school and the community will never be forgotten, and his memory will continue to inspire those who knew him.

A Final Farewell

In the words of President/Principal Mohs, “Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May the soul of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen.”

The Kennedy Catholic community will always remember Jack Schuster as a dedicated educator, a beloved leader, and a true inspiration. May he rest in peace.

News Source : The B-Town (Burien) Blog

Source Link :Longtime Kennedy Catholic High School Principal Jack Schuster has passed away/