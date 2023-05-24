Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kenneth Anger, Counterculture Filmmaker and Author, Dies at 96

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Filmmaker and Author Kenneth Anger Dies at 93

Filmmaker and author Kenneth Anger, known for his pioneering underground movies and fascination with the occult, has died at the age of 93.

Notorious Career

Anger achieved notoriety in 1947 with his short gay art film, Fireworks, which led to his arrest for obscenity. He claimed to have started his career as a child actor in the 1935 production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

A Hollywood Legend

Anger’s death was reported by the Sprüth Magers gallery, which represented his work. He had disappeared from the public eye for nearly a decade before his death. Anger was friends with the Rolling Stones and wrote a bestselling book, Hollywood Babylon.

A Visionary Filmmaker

In light of the recent report by NPR, filmmaker and author Kenneth Anger passed away on May 11 in Yucca Valley, California, at the age of 93. Anger was a legendary Hollywood character and a visionary inheritor of an international avant-garde scene.

An Iconic Filmmaker

Kenneth Anger’s legacy as a filmmaker and author will continue to inspire and influence generations to come. His contributions to the avant-garde and counterculture movements will forever be remembered and celebrated. Rest in peace, Kenneth Anger.

Kenneth Anger Counterculture filmmaking Authorship Alternative cinema Experimental film

