Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kenneth Anger’s Date of Death

Kenneth Anger Death: When Did Kenneth Anger Die?

Kenneth Anger, born Kenneth Wilbur Anglemyer on February 3, 1927, and passed away on May 11, 2023, was an American filmmaker, actor, and author known for his groundbreaking work in the underground experimental film scene.

Early Life and Career

Born into a middle-class Presbyterian family in Santa Monica, California, Kenneth Anger claimed to have been a child actor who appeared in the film A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935), although the accuracy of this claim remains disputed. He began creating short films at the age of ten, but it was his homoerotic film Fireworks (1947) that gained significant recognition, albeit surrounded by controversy. The film’s provocative nature led to Anger facing obscenity charges, but he was eventually acquitted.

Exploring Themes in His Works

Throughout Anger’s cinematic works, several recurring themes can be observed. Homoeroticism is prominently featured, starting with Fireworks (1947), which explores Anger’s own homosexual awakening through navy officers flexing their muscles and provocative imagery symbolizing sexual fluidity. Another prevalent theme in Anger’s films is the occult, particularly his own esoteric religion, Thelema.

Influence on Filmmaking and Music Videos

Kenneth Anger cited filmmakers such as Auguste and Louis Lumière, Georges Méliès, and Maya Deren as his influences and served as a significant source of inspiration for directors like Martin Scorsese, David Lynch, and John Waters. His work had a profound impact on other filmmakers, artists, and the emerging art form of music videos, incorporating dream sequences, dance, fantasy, and narrative elements.

Kenneth Anger Death

It was revealed that Kenneth Anger died on May 11, 2023, at a care facility in Yucca Valley, California, however, due to the ongoing process of settling his estate, the official announcement of his death was delayed until May 24.

Conclusion

Kenneth Anger will be remembered as a pioneering openly gay filmmaker who explored themes of homoeroticism and the occult in his works. His impact on filmmaking and music videos is undeniable, and his legacy will live on for years to come.

