Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kenneth Choi’s 9-1-1 exit: Chimney’s fate?

Is Kenneth Choi Leaving 9-1-1 Following the Events of the Season 6 Finale?

Let’s just put it this way: It makes sense to worry. How can you not worry, all things considered?

Concerns for Chimney’s Fate

Even entering the episode featuring the overpass collapse, there were some concerns out there that Chimney could die. Those were cemented even further right before a commercial break. If the producers wanted us to freak out, then mission accomplished! Given that Chimney and Maddie just got engaged, this would be one of the worst possible times to lose that character. Even before this relationship began, he was a valuable part of the 118 and Choi was a great person to watch throughout the show. We didn’t want to imagine it moving forward without him.

Hope for Chimney’s Survival

Well, about 35 minutes into this episode, we did start to feel a little bit more hopeful as Chimney was able to be pulled out to safety. He was still hospitalized, though, and because of that, we didn’t want to make any sort of huge of over-reaching promises that he was going to be okay when the dust actually settled. This felt like an unrealistic thing to promise.

The Future of Chimney

At the end of the finale, Chimney was able to join Bobby and so many other characters on the rooftop, where they all collectively meditated, let go of some pain of the past, and start to move forward. Chimney is going to be okay, and we know that he has a lot to plan for when it comes to his future. After all, it does seem as though he is going to have a wedding at home! Let’s just say that we tend to think that there is some great stuff coming for the character moving forward, and the same goes for Maddie…

Final Thoughts

What did you think moving into the 9-1-1 season 6 finale tonight on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates down the road.

