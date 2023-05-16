Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kenneth Egano’s Cause of Death: Filipino Boxer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes in the Boxing World: Kenneth Egano’s Untimely Death

Boxing has always been known as a dangerous sport, one that requires immense physical and mental strength. It is a sport where two individuals enter a ring and fight with everything they have until one comes out victorious. However, it is also a sport where the line between victory and tragedy is thin, and one misstep can lead to irreversible consequences. Such was the case of Kenneth Egano, a Filipino boxer who collapsed in the ring after a fight and passed away due to a brain haemorrhage.

On May 6, Kenneth Egano stepped into the Imus Sports Gymnasium to take on Jason Facularin in a boxing match that was televised on the show Blow by Blow, run by the legendary Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao. The fight was intense, with both boxers giving it their all. However, things took a turn for the worse when Egano collapsed in the ring after the match was over.

The entire incident was caught on camera, and viewers watched in horror as Egano was helped into a chair and given an oxygen mask by his coaching staff. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on May 10. It was later confirmed that he had suffered a brain haemorrhage and had even gone into a coma due to this.

The news of Egano’s death shocked the entire boxing world, and tributes poured in from all corners. Manny Pacquiao, who had taken on the responsibility of paying for all the medical bills and even Egano’s parents’ flight tickets, spoke about the dangers of boxing and the respect that boxers deserve.

“Boxing is truly a dangerous sport, and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line. Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing,” Pacquiao said.

Egano’s opponent, Jason Facularin, also expressed his condolences on social media.

“I didn’t expect that this will happen when we did our best. Why did it happen to us? Sorry that it happened. I hope you’re in a good place,” Facularin posted.

The tragic incident once again brought the focus back on the dangers of boxing and the need to ensure the safety of boxers. While boxing has come a long way in terms of safety regulations, incidents like Egano’s death serve as a reminder that there is still a long way to go.

Boxing is a sport where injuries are not just common but expected. Boxers train for months, even years, to prepare themselves for the physical and mental strain that comes with stepping into the ring. However, no amount of training can prepare one for the unforeseen, and that is where the danger lies.

It is the responsibility of everyone involved in the sport, from the promoters to the coaches to the officials, to ensure that boxers are not just physically but also mentally prepared to handle the demands of the sport. Safety measures such as regular medical check-ups, protective gear, and proper training and coaching are crucial to ensure that boxers can compete without putting their lives at risk.

The death of Kenneth Egano is a tragedy that should never have happened. It is a stark reminder that while boxing may be a sport, it is one that demands respect, caution, and a constant commitment to safety. As the boxing world mourns the loss of a promising young talent, it is time for us to reflect on the dangers of the sport and work towards making it safer for everyone involved.

Kenneth Egano dead Filipino boxer Kenneth Egano dies Cause of death of Kenneth Egano Kenneth Egano’s passing Details about Kenneth Egano’s death

News Source : McKeila Castillo

Source Link :Filipino Boxer Kenneth Egano’s Cause Of Death/