Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kenneth Johnston Passes Away – Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kenneth Johnston Obituary: Remembering a Pioneer for Justice and Equality

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Kenneth “Biggy” Johnston. His absence is felt deeply, but his legacy will live on forever. Biggy was an exceptional man who served as an inspiration to us all.

A Life of Service and Leadership

Biggy was a Vietnam veteran who went on to become an astute inmate lawyer. He was instrumental in establishing the Angola Special Civics Project, which later became VOTE. His efforts paved the way for countless others to follow in his footsteps.

Biggy’s groundbreaking work continued when he was released from prison under his own “20/45 Lifer Parole” legislation. He became the first parolee in the state of Louisiana to sign up as a voter. He inspired many with his leadership and mentorship, always willing to lend a helping hand, offer advice, and answer questions.

A Legacy of Love and Kindness

Biggy touched the lives of everyone he met with his boundless love and kindness. He fought tirelessly for fairness and equality, never giving up the fight even when the odds were against him. His unwavering commitment to justice made him a beacon of hope for many.

Remembering Biggy with Joy and Pride

Although we are saddened by his passing, we choose to remember Biggy with joy and pride. He changed the world for the better, and his impact will be felt for generations to come. We will always be grateful for the time we had with him and the lessons he taught us.

A Memorial Service to Honor Biggy’s Life

In the coming days, we will share the details of Biggy’s memorial service. We ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May Biggy’s legacy continue to inspire us all to fight for justice and equality.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Kenneth Johnston Obituary, The Death Has Occurred Of Kenneth Johnston – obituary note/