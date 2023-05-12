Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kenny Marshall, Glasgow Tribe Member, Passes Away – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kenneth Allen “Ken” Marshall passed away in Chewelah, Washington’s Providence St. Joseph’s Hospital Comfort Care in 2023. Born on July 27, 1942, to Ralph and Viola (Dolittle) Marshall in Colville, Washington, Ken made Chewelah his lifelong home. He was a senior at Jenkins High School in Chewelah, graduating in 1960, and later joined the Marines as a Concord Marine MP.

Marriage and Early Career

In 1963, Ken married Frances “Fran” Catalano in California. After Ken’s military stint ended, the couple moved to Chewelah, where Ken sold beaver pelts during the winter months. Ken worked at the Magnesite factory until it closed down. The couple had three children, and Ken later worked on a wheat ranch in Lacrosse, Washington, for two years before returning to Chewelah. He then worked at Quinault sawmill for eight years before moving to St. Maries, Idaho, where he operated cedar mill loaders. Eventually, Ken returned to Chewelah to start a 23-year career at Alcoa.

Career at Alcoa

During his time at Alcoa, Ken was proud of his safety record and the morale-boosting medals he received for his work on the jobsite. He worked 12-hour shifts, but always found time to joke around and make sketches with his co-workers. Ken never complained and always had a positive attitude. He retired in 1988, which gave him more time to spend on his hobbies and with his family.

Hobbies and Family Life

Ken enjoyed gardening and shared his harvest with family, friends, and neighbors. He also plowed snow for 30 years, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Ken was devoted to his family, making memories with his seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He would often be found rocking his grandchildren in his lap, creating special moments that will be cherished forever.

Predeceased Family Members

Ken was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Marshall; mother, Viola Marshall; step-father, Brougham Thompson; three siblings, Gene Marshall, George Marshall, and Helen (John) Diedrich; son-in-law, Kenn Peters; and brother-in-law, Harry Erdman.

A Lifelong Outdoors Lover

A lifelong lover of the outdoors, Ken enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting. He was known for his love of the land and his respect for nature. Ken was a true outdoorsman who appreciated the beauty of the world around him. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community.

