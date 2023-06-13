Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kent Permentier Passes Away Unexpectedly – Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kent Permentier Obituary, Death

We are sorry to have to inform you that on June 8, 2023, we were not granted a lot of time with Kent Allen Permentier, who was born in Pana, Illinois. Please accept our sincere condolences for this inconvenience. It came as a shock when he passed away, and we were forced to say our goodbyes. We are forced to share this information with you at this juncture, and we do so with the deepest sense of remorse. During his formative years, Kent Allen Permentier called the city of Indianapolis, which is found in the state of Indiana, his place of residence.

Sign the Guestbook

Please take a moment to sign the guestbook that has been provided on this memorial page for Kent Allen Permentier and share your thoughts, prayers, and condolences with the family of Kent Allen Permentier. This page has been created in memory of Kent Allen Permentier. It is available in this location. Before he left, his sister Bernice Permentier (Fowler), his brother-in-law William Miller, and both of his parents, Edmund F. Permentier and Bernice Permentier (Allen), had already left.

Survivors

Florence “Eppie” Hubbs, his wife, was the one who passed away first after a brief illness following the death of her husband. Both his own family and the family of his brother-in-law were recognized to be his forebears at various points in time. Those who are left behind as a result of his passing include:

His children Sandra Permentier of Normal, Illinois and Scott Permentier (Cliff Pedersen) of Wheaton, Illinois

His sisters Loretta Irons (Richard) and Janice Miller of Bradenton, Florida

His cousin Connie Virden (Floyd) of Nokomis, Illinois

His friends Connie and Candice Williams of Indianapolis, Indiana

His ex-wife Bette Harlow (Koontz)

Service Details

At eleven in the morning on the Saturday, the 24th of June 2023, there will be a service held at the graveside in the Rosamond Grove Cemetery. The event will be held in honor of the deceased. There has been no decision made regarding the timing or date of the memorial service. The memorial service is going to be held at the gathering in honor of the individual who has recently died away.

Kent Permentier death Kent Permentier obituary Kent Permentier passing Kent Permentier funeral Kent Permentier tribute

News Source : condolence death news

Source Link :Kent Permentier Obituary, Kent Permentier has passed away unexpectedly – condolence death news/