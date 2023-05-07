Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Kentucky Derby Winner Overcomes Obstacles”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Kentucky Derby: A Rocky Stretch and a Shadow Cast

The Kentucky Derby, the world’s most famous horse race, was won on Saturday by 15-1 shot Mage, ridden by Javier Castellano and trained by Gustavo Delgado, both from Venezuela. The colt had only won one of his previous three races and did not race as a two-year-old. Mage’s victory, however, was overshadowed by the death of two more horses before the race, bringing the total to seven in recent days. Chloe’s Dream and Freezing Point were both injured in their races and had to be euthanized.

The string of horse deaths has raised concerns amongst Derby-goers. Michael Freeze, who attended the race dressed up as a jockey, said, “It’s concerning, and I hope they’re quickly trying the best they can to correct whatever’s going on. They need to do whatever is best for the horses, and the sport in general.” Pat Murtha, attending his first Derby, added, “There’s something going on. They need to find out and set some rules and regulations to protect these animals.”

New antidoping and medication rules enforced by a central governing body of the sport are scheduled to take effect on May 22. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, a two-time Triple Crown winner, is nearing the end of a two-year ban issued by Churchill Downs Inc. One of his horses, Medina Spirit, crossed the finish line first in the 2021 Derby and failed a post-race drug test. The horse was disqualified, and Baffert was punished.

In 2019, over 30 horse deaths occurred at California’s Santa Anita racetrack, leading to safety reforms. Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Rick Dutrow had his license revoked in 2011 for ten years by New York officials after syringes loaded with unauthorized medication were found in his barn. Dutrow re-opened his stable last month.

The recent horse deaths at Churchill Downs have raised questions about the industry’s commitment to horse welfare. The sport needs to prioritize the well-being of its equine athletes, and the new antidoping and medication rules are a step in the right direction. Nonetheless, more needs to be done to ensure that the horses are protected from harm. The Kentucky Derby is a renowned event, and it is the responsibility of everyone involved in the sport to make sure that it is conducted in a safe and humane manner.

