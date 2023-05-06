Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kentucky Derby won by Mage after 7th horse death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby was overshadowed by tragedy as two more horses died before the race, bringing the total to seven. The news cast a pall over the event, which saw 15-1 shot Mage win by a length, with Two Phil’s finishing second and Angel of Empire in third.

Mage, ridden by Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano and trained by Gustavo Delgado from Venezuela, had only one previous victory in three races. The win marked a long-awaited triumph for Castellano, who had not won in the Derby in 15 attempts.

Early favorite Forte was scratched from the race in the morning due to a bruised foot. A total of five horses dropped out in the days leading up to the race, further adding to the sense of disappointment.

The string of horse deaths has cast a shadow over the sport, which has already been reeling from doping scandals and breakdowns. Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old gelding, and Freezing Point, a 3-year-old colt, were injured in races on the Derby undercard and were euthanized. Forte was the fifth horse to be scratched from the Derby in the run-up to the $3 million race for 3-year-olds.

The tragedy has led to calls for better regulations and safety measures. New antidoping and medication rules enforced by a central governing body of the sport are scheduled to take effect on May 22.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, a two-time Triple Crown winner, is nearing the end of a two-year ban issued by Churchill Downs Inc. after one of his horses, Medina Spirit, failed a post-race drug test following the 2021 Derby. The horse was disqualified and Baffert was punished.

In 2019, over 30 horse deaths occurred at California’s Santa Anita racetrack, leading to safety reforms. Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Rick Dutrow had his license revoked in 2011 for 10 years by New York officials after regulators found syringes loaded with unauthorized medication in his barn. Dutrow re-opened his stable last month.

The tragedy at the Kentucky Derby highlights the need for greater safety measures and stricter regulations to protect the horses that make the sport possible. As fans and industry insiders alike call for change, it remains to be seen what steps will be taken to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.

News Source : The Salt Lake Tribune

