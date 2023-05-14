Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kentucky Rep. Lamin Swann Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kentucky Democratic Party Mourns the Loss of Representative Lamin Swann

Background

On May 19, 2021, Kentucky Representative Lamin Swann passed away after a medical emergency. He was 45 years old. The Kentucky Democratic Party released a statement expressing their condolences and highlighting Swann’s character and values.

Statement from Chair Colmon Elridge

Chair Colmon Elridge spoke highly of Swann’s character and values. He shared how Swann’s spirit always reflected a belief that anything worth dreaming was possible, despite the hardships he faced. Elridge described Swann as a faithful servant and brother to him, and expressed his heartbreak and the monumental loss that his passing represents for his family, loved ones, community, colleagues, party, and Kentucky as a whole. He ended the statement by sending love, strength, and prayers to Swann’s mother, Pamela, and the rest of his family, as well as anyone who was blessed to know and love Lamin.

Lamin Swann’s Legacy

Lamin Swann was a state representative who represented the 98th district in the Kentucky House of Representatives. He was a member of the Democratic Party. Swann was known for his commitment to his community, and he frequently advocated for policies that would benefit his constituents.

Swann was born in Henderson, Kentucky, and he grew up in poverty. Despite the challenges he faced, he was able to overcome them and achieve success. Swann was a graduate of the University of Louisville, where he earned a degree in political science. He later earned a master’s degree in public administration from Kentucky State University.

Swann worked in various roles throughout his career, including as a legislative aide, a community organizer, and an advocate for children and families. He was first elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2016, and he was re-elected in 2018 and 2020.

During his time in office, Swann fought for policies that would improve the lives of Kentuckians. He was a strong advocate for education, healthcare, and economic development. Swann also worked to address issues related to poverty, criminal justice reform, and voting rights.

Celebrating Lamin Swann’s Life

Although Lamin Swann’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and community, it is important to celebrate his life and legacy. Swann was a tireless advocate for his constituents, and he worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Kentuckians. He was a man of integrity, compassion, and strength, and he will be deeply missed.

As we mourn the loss of Lamin Swann, let us also remember the impact he had on his community and the state of Kentucky. Let us honor his legacy by continuing to fight for the policies and values that he believed in: equality, justice, and opportunity for all.

Conclusion

The passing of Lamin Swann is a great loss for Kentucky and the Democratic Party. Swann was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through the policies he championed and the lives he touched. Let us honor his memory by continuing to fight for a better, more just, and more equitable Kentucky.

1) Kentucky Representative Lamin Swann obituary

2) Lamin Swann death news

3) Lamin Swann legislative career

4) Kentucky politics and Lamin Swann

5) Lamin Swann’s impact on the community

News Source : Zach McKnight

Source Link :Kentucky Representative Lamin Swann passes away/