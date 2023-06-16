Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kentucky Resident James Loveless Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

James Loveless, Kentucky Resident, Dies at Age 72

It is with heavy hearts that the family of James Loveless announces his passing on June 12, 2021, at the age of 72. James was born on January 4, 1949, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Early Life and Education

James grew up in a small town in Kentucky and attended local schools. He was a diligent student and showed a strong interest in science and technology. After graduating from high school, James went on to attend the University of Kentucky, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering.

Career and Accomplishments

After completing his education, James began his career as an electrical engineer at a local firm in Lexington. He quickly rose through the ranks and became a respected leader in his field. James was known for his innovative thinking and his ability to solve complex problems. He was a mentor to many young engineers and was always willing to share his knowledge and expertise.

Throughout his career, James received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to the field of electrical engineering. He was a member of several professional organizations and was widely respected by his peers.

Family Life

James was a devoted husband to his wife of 50 years, Mary. Together, they raised two children, Sarah and Michael. James was a loving and supportive father who always put his family first. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with his family hiking, camping, and fishing.

James was also a doting grandfather to his three grandchildren, Emily, Jack, and Lily. He loved spending time with them and watching them grow and learn.

Legacy and Rememberance

James Loveless will be remembered as a kind, generous, and intelligent man who made a lasting impact on his family, friends, and community. His legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren, who will carry on his values of hard work, dedication, and compassion.

James’ family would like to express their gratitude to the many friends, colleagues, and healthcare professionals who supported James during his illness. They would also like to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

Conclusion

The passing of James Loveless is a great loss to his family and all who knew him. His memory will be cherished and his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him. Rest in peace, James.

