Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kenya Cult Starvation Claims Over 200 Lives

The Shocking Death Toll of a Kenyan Cult: 201 Dead

A Kenyan cult that practiced starvation has caused the death of 201 individuals, according to the latest figures released by the Kenyan government. On May 13th, search teams retrieved 22 more bodies from a coastal forest near the town of Malindi. Most of the bodies belong to followers of Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, a taxi driver-turned-preacher who is accused of inciting his church members to starve to death “to meet Jesus.”

Mackenzie, the 50-year-old founder of the Good News International Church, turned himself in on April 14th after police acting on a tip-off first entered Shakahola forest. Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha, who announced the latest figures, stated that 26 people have been arrested over the deaths, including Mackenzie and an “enforcer gang” tasked with ensuring that no one broke their fast or left the forest hideout alive.

While starvation appears to be the primary cause of death, some of the victims, including children, were strangled, beaten, or suffocated, according to chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor. Court documents filed on Monday of this week reveal that some of the corpses had their organs removed, with police alleging that the suspects were engaged in forced harvesting of body parts.

Questions have been raised about how Mackenzie, a father of seven, managed to evade law enforcement for years despite a history of extremism and previous legal cases. President William Ruto has since set up a commission of inquiry into the deaths and a task force to review regulations governing religious bodies.

The cult’s practices have shocked many, with some wondering how such extreme beliefs could be held by so many people. However, this is not the first time that a cult has caused the deaths of its members. In 1978, the Jonestown massacre in Guyana saw the deaths of 918 individuals, including 304 children, who were members of the People’s Temple, a religious organization led by Jim Jones.

Cults often have charismatic leaders who manipulate their followers into believing in extreme beliefs. These leaders often isolate their followers from the outside world and control every aspect of their lives, including what they eat, wear, and who they associate with. They use fear and manipulation to maintain control over their followers, who become dependent on the cult and its leader.

The tragedy in Kenya highlights the dangers of cults and the need for greater regulation of religious organizations. While freedom of religion is a fundamental right, it cannot be used as an excuse for individuals to engage in dangerous practices that put the lives of others at risk.

The Kenyan government has taken steps to ensure that justice is served for the victims of the cult. However, it is also important to address the underlying issues that led so many individuals to follow Mackenzie’s extreme beliefs. Poverty, lack of education, and a sense of hopelessness can make people vulnerable to the influence of cults. Addressing these issues is crucial if we want to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

In conclusion, the death toll of the Kenyan cult is a tragedy that has shocked the world. It is a stark reminder of the dangers of cults and the need for greater regulation of religious organizations. While we must ensure that justice is served for the victims, we must also address the underlying issues that lead people to join cults in the first place. Only by doing so can we prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Update: Death toll in Kenya Cult Starvation exceeds 200/