Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kenyan actor and TikTok star Ochonjo Tony Duncan’s cause of death

Tony Duncan Ochonjo, a well-known Kenyan actor and comedian, passed away suddenly on May 10, 2023. The news of his death has left the theatre community in deep sorrow. In this article, we will discuss how Tony Duncan Ochonjo died and his cause of death in detail.

How did Tony Duncan Ochonjo die?

Tony Duncan Ochonjo passed away on May 10 while undergoing care at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital. The performer had been on a number of entertainment TV shows, including the Mweheshimiwa series on KTN and Ramogi TV’s Nyarkochia. His close buddy, Denis Odhiambo, stated, “This world is not our permanent home. The legend has gone to sleep peacefully. Rest well, my dear friend Brian Njugu, or the honourable one of Nyarkochia Ramogi Luo Comedy. Until we meet again in the morning of the resurrection.”

Tony Duncan Ochonjo cause of death:

Following the death of Tony Duncan Ochonjo, his close friend revealed that Ochonjo passed away due to kidney failure and liver-related issues. The performer had been on a number of entertainment TV shows, including the Mweheshimiwa series on KTN. Sandra revealed Ochonjo’s death in the following statement, “A day like this last week is when we took you to the hospital…My colleague Ochonjo Dancun took his last breath at 2 am today, 10/5/2023.” “You embrace death because life doesn’t exist without you. You have left some wonderful memories that will never fade from our hearts. Until we meet again rest in peace Ochos,” she wrote.

Who was Tony Duncan Ochonjo?

Tony Duncan Ochonjo was a well-known actor on the hit TV show Njoro and a Tiktok content creator. He produced humorous sketches with fellow comedians Mike Wako and Onsongo that were well-received by the crowd. Ochonjo, aka Brian Njogu, has been featured in several local TV programs on entertainment. He has also worked closely with prominent comedians in the country. Since then, fans have sent the sad family their condolences.

Tributes to Tony Duncan Ochonjo:

The news of Tony Duncan Ochonjo’s death has left his fans and colleagues in deep sorrow. Here are some of the tributes shared on social media:

Iamlayla stated, “May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdows, and may He give his family a Sabr Jamil. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the departed. May he rest in eternal peace.”

McAgak Ronald posted, “I first interacted with Ochonjo on the set of ‘Japuonj Mofuwo.’ A talented thespian, so sad that his journey has terminated this early. May his soul rest in peace.”

John William posted, “Very painful!!!R.I.P my role model, #BrianNjugu as they used to call you in #Nyarkochia cinema.Duncan Tony was your real name…..Rest Easy Osiepa.”

Geoffrey Muhando posted, “I choose to mourn my former student and creative friend-Duncan Bodo-AKA Tony.We have lost immensely.That energy,creativity and zeal to excel! Nind gi kwe osiepa.”

Richie de Prince posted, “Ramogi TV sensational actor and presenter Mr. Ochonjo Tony has passed on. According to reports shared by his family, the late Tony succumbed to liver related complications after a short illness. Ochonjo alias Brian Njogu featured in several local TV segments touching on entertainment programmes like Nyar Kochia among others. Duncan Ochonjo also collaborated with fellow comedians like Mike Wako and Onsongo, he created uproarious skits that resonated deeply with audiences.”

In conclusion, Tony Duncan Ochonjo’s sudden death has left a void in the theatre community. He will be remembered for his contribution to the entertainment industry in Kenya. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

