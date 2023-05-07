Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kenyan death cult leader held without bond

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kenyan Pastor Paul Mackenzie is facing possible terrorism charges in connection with the deaths of at least 110 of his congregants, many of whom are believed to have starved to death. Mackenzie allegedly started a cult, where he convinced followers residing at an 800-acre coastal property to starve themselves to death in order to “meet Jesus.” A search of Mackenzie’s property found more than 100 bodies and dozens of mass graves dug out. Autopsies on the bodies were ongoing, but completed ones showed some of the buried people had died of starvation, strangulation or suffocation.

Mackenzie was arrested two weeks ago for alleged links to cultism. A lower court freed him this week but he was rearrested and presented to a higher court. Police have said their investigations pointed to signs of radicalization. Kenyan President William Ruto on Friday formed a committee of inquiry into the deaths. Ruto tasked the committee with establishing the circumstances under which people died and identifying other individuals and organizations that may bear responsibility and making recommendations.

The country’s broadcast regulator, the Kenya Film and Classification Board, sounded the alarm in 2017 on content televised by Mackenzie that might promote radicalization. The board’s former chairperson, Ezekiel Mutua, told local media that the content was taken off the air and law enforcement agencies were notified.

Another pastor in the same county, Ezekiel Odero, was arrested last week in connection with the deaths of congregants at his coastal megachurch. On Thursday, a court said Odero could be released from jail if he posted a bond in the amount of 3 million Kenyan shillings (about $22,000) or cash bail of 1.5 million shillings ($11,000). Odero’s lawyers acknowledged after his arrest that 15 people died at his church but said the deaths were reported at a police station as required by law.

Police have said there was no evidence at the time to suggest a crime was involved. The pastor remains under investigation for his ties to Mackenzie, from whom he bought a television channel in 2019. Kenya’s national communications authority last week suspended Odero’s TV channel for airing inappropriate content on exorcism during hours when adult programming is not allowed.

The situation in Kenya is alarming, as it shows the dangers of the cult mentality and the way it can lead to the senseless loss of life. Cults are known for their ability to manipulate people into following their leaders blindly, and this is often done through the use of fear, intimidation, and brainwashing techniques. In the case of Mackenzie, he convinced his followers that they had to starve themselves to death in order to meet Jesus, which is a clear example of the manipulation and control that cult leaders use to maintain their power over their followers.

It is also concerning that Mackenzie and Odero were able to operate their churches and television channels despite warnings from regulators and law enforcement agencies. This suggests that there may be gaps in the regulatory framework in Kenya that need to be addressed to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future.

The committee of inquiry set up by President Ruto is a step in the right direction, as it will help to establish the circumstances leading up to the deaths of the congregants and identify any organizations or individuals that may be responsible. It is important that the inquiry is conducted transparently and that its findings are used to inform policy and regulatory changes in the country.

In the meantime, it is essential that law enforcement agencies in Kenya remain vigilant and take swift action against any individuals or organizations that are found to be promoting radicalization or engaging in cult-like activities. The loss of life in this case is tragic and should serve as a wake-up call to the authorities and the public to be more vigilant and proactive in preventing similar incidents in the future.

