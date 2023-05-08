Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kerala Boat Accident Claims 11 Lives

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Death toll rises to 11 in Kerala boat accident

A terrible accident happened in Kerala. When the tourist boat overturned, initially 9 people were drowned, then the death toll rose to 11. The incident took place near Tannoor Beach in Malappuram shortly before Idivala (Sunday).

What happened?

11 people were killed when the tourist boat capsized. It seems that there were 40 passengers in the boat at the time of the accident. Officials who came to know about the boat accident immediately took rescue measures. More details are to be known in this regard.

Rescue efforts

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue team reached the spot and started the rescue operation. According to the latest reports, 11 people have lost their lives in this accident. Many people are still missing and efforts are being made to find them.

Investigation

Authorities are investigating the incident to find out the cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest that overloading could be the reason behind the accident. The boat was reportedly carrying more passengers than its capacity.

Reaction from authorities

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the accident. He also directed the district administration to take all necessary measures to provide medical assistance to those who were injured in the accident. The government has announced compensation for the families of the deceased.

Conclusion

The boat accident in Kerala is a tragedy that has left many families devastated. The authorities are investigating the incident to find out the cause of the accident. This incident highlights the importance of following safety guidelines and regulations to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : PiPa News

Source Link :Big Breaking | Death toll rises to 11 in Kerala boat accident Pipa News/