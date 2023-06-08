Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kerala College Closed Indefinitely After Student Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Suicide Case in Kerala College Sparks Massive Student Protest

An engineering student in Kerala ended her life, sparking a huge protest by the students. As a result, the administration of the university has closed the campus indefinitely. The deceased was a student of Amal Jyothi Engineering College in Kanjirapally. This suicide case in Kerala is turning eyeballs of the people from around the country as students in large numbers are staging a protest.

Who was Shraddha Satish?

The girl who ended her life was known as Shraddha Satish. She was a sophomore at the aforementioned college. According to the reports, Shraddha Satish took her own life on Friday, June 2, 2023. Reportedly she was found dead inside her room at the hostel. Furthermore, the second-year engineering student hanged herself to take life.

Since Shraddha Satish was found dead in her hostel room, lots of questions have been raised by the university students alleging that she died after mental torture by the university officials. The deceased was a food technology student at the college. Students of her college staged a massive protest on Monday alleging that Shraddha Satish’s death is a repercussion of mental torture by the college authorities.

What are the Demands of the Protesters?

The university officials asked the protesters to vacate the hostel but the students refused to do it and continued their demonstration against the administration. The protesters are demanding a probe into Shraddha Satish’s suicide case. As of yet, the management has not decided to hold a meeting with the students but the campus has been closed indefinitely.

Furthermore, the students of the college also demanded the termination of the head of the food technology department and the hostel warden. They are claiming that the authorities are responsible for the tragic death of Shraddha Satish. The demonstrators have clearly said that they would only stop the agitation when justice is served to the deceased.

Conclusion

This incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and the need for universities to provide adequate support to their students. It is commendable that the students are coming together to demand justice for their fellow student. Hopefully, the university administration will take the necessary steps to address their concerns and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

News Source : Real Raw News

Source Link :Suicide Case In Kerala college where student killed self closed indefinitely/