Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kerala Govt Orders College Grievance Cells After Student Suicide

Kerala Higher Education Department Forms Student Grievance Redress Cell After Suicide of Engineering Student

The suicide of a 20-year-old engineering student in Kerala has prompted the Higher Education Department to form a student grievance redress cell at all colleges and teaching departments in universities. The cell will comprise representatives from students, faculty, PTA, and the university concerned, with a university-level appellate authority. The decision was made in the wake of the suicide of Sradha Satheesh, a fourth-semester food technology student at Amal Jyothi Engineering College in Kottayam, who was found hanging in her hostel room on June 2.

The student’s family had alleged that she resorted to the extreme step due to the mental agony stemming from the seizure of the mobile phone. During the day, at the food technology lab, Sradha was found using a mobile phone and the instructor on duty had seized the gadget, which was handed over to the department head. The college, managed by the Catholic diocese of Kanjirapally, had witnessed protests from the students and their outfits since Monday.

The protest continued in the college, prompting the government to depute Higher Education Minister Prof R Bindu and Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan to hold discussions with the college management and the students. Following the meeting, the minister announced a probe by the crime branch wing of the police into the suicide. It was decided to remove the hostel warden, a nun, from the post, as per the demand of the students. However, the ministers informed the students that no action can be taken against anyone at the college without conducting a probe.

The state government is committed to ensuring the democratic rights of students, said Higher Education Minister Prof R Bindu, adding that the continuing valuation programme at colleges is being used to reign in the students. The state government would soon publish a document on the rights of students, which would be incorporated into university laws. Universities would be asked to form clear guidelines on fixing internal marks for students.

The formation of the student grievance redress cell is a welcome move that will provide a platform for students to express their grievances and seek redressal. The cell’s composition, with representatives from students, faculty, PTA, and the university concerned, ensures that all stakeholders are involved in the process. The university-level appellate authority will also act as a check and balance to ensure that redressal is provided fairly and justly.

The suicide of Sradha Satheesh highlights the need for clear guidelines on fixing internal marks for students. The state government’s commitment to ensuring the democratic rights of students is commendable, and the publication of a document on the rights of students is a step in the right direction. Incorporating these rights into university laws will provide legal protection for students and ensure that their rights are not violated.

The probe by the crime branch wing of the police into the suicide is necessary to determine the cause of Sradha Satheesh’s death. The removal of the hostel warden, as per the demand of the students, is also a necessary step to ensure that the college provides a safe and secure environment for its students. However, it is essential to conduct a probe before taking any action against anyone at the college.

In conclusion, the formation of the student grievance redress cell is a positive development that will provide a platform for students to express their grievances and seek redressal. The state government’s commitment to ensuring the democratic rights of students and the publication of a document on their rights is commendable. The probe by the crime branch wing of the police into the suicide of Sradha Satheesh is necessary to determine the cause of her death.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :Days after student’s suicide, Kerala govt tells colleges to form grievance redress cells/