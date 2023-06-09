Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kerala HC Orders Police to Protect Amal Jyothi College Students

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kerala High Court Directs Police to Provide Protection to Amal Jyothi College Following Student Suicide

The Kerala High Court has issued a directive to the police to provide protection to Amal Jyothi College in Kanjirappally near Kottayam in central Kerala. The college has been the site of student protests following the suicide of a second year BTech student, allegedly due to harassment by the management. Justice N Nagaresh allowed one-month interim protection after the institution sought security to complete the admission process.

Smooth Functioning of College

The court has directed the police to provide protection for the “smooth functioning” of the college in order to conduct the admission process. During the hearing, college authorities claimed that the strike was still ongoing and alleged that it was hindering its functioning. Meanwhile, the government stated that at least 100 police personnel had been deployed at the college and four criminal cases had been registered. The government also informed the court that a meeting had been chaired by the minister and, as per the agreement reached, the college would reopen on June 12.

Student Suicide

Shraddha Satheesh, a second-year food technology student, was found hanging inside her hostel room on June 2. Students alleged that some teachers had been harassing them in the name of internal tests. However, the college management claimed they didn’t know why the student took her own life.

Crime Branch Probe

After the students protested over the incident and the atmosphere on campus became tense, the Kerala government intervened in the matter and ordered a Crime Branch probe into Shraddha’s death. The decision for a Crime Branch probe was taken after Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan met with representatives of the college students, the management of the institution, and the Parent-Teacher Association.

Conclusion

The suicide of Shraddha Satheesh is a tragic event that has brought to light the issue of harassment faced by students in colleges and educational institutions. It is crucial that the authorities take appropriate action to address the issue and ensure that students are provided with a safe and secure environment to pursue their studies. The directive issued by the Kerala High Court is a step in the right direction towards ensuring the smooth functioning of Amal Jyothi College and providing protection to the students. It is important that such incidents are not repeated and that measures are taken to prevent them from occurring in the future.

College safety Suicide prevention Mental health support Campus security Student well-being

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Student suicide: Kerala HC orders police to provide protection for Amal Jyothi college/