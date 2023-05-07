Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kerala Houseboat Accident: Death Toll Rises to 18, PM Modi Expresses Grief

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kerala Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 18

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday evening near Ottumpuram in Malappuram district in Kerala, where a houseboat carrying around 25 passengers, including women and children, capsized. As per the latest information, the death toll has reached 18 while the rescue and relief work continue. The incident occurred at around 7 pm, and six people have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Kerala Minister V Abdurahman confirmed the death of 16 people in the accident and expressed condolences to their bereaved families. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, and efforts are being made to bring the sunken boat to the shore. The tragedy has left the entire nation shocked, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident. PM Modi announced compensation of INR 2 lakhs from the PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased as ex-gratia.

The accident has once again raised concerns about the safety measures followed by water transport services in Kerala and the need for strict implementation of safety protocols. The state government has ordered an inquiry into the incident to determine the cause of the tragedy and to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.

Kerala has always been known for its serene backwaters and houseboats that attract tourists from all over the world. However, the recent incident has put a question mark on the safety of the passengers who opt for these houseboat rides. The state government needs to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of the passengers and to make sure that the boats comply with all safety guidelines.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the importance of following safety protocols while traveling in water transport services. Passengers should be aware of the safety measures that need to be followed while traveling in boats and should not compromise on their safety. The authorities should conduct regular checks on the boats to ensure that they are in good condition and comply with all safety guidelines.

In conclusion, the Kerala boat tragedy is a grim reminder of the importance of safety in water transport services. The state government needs to take immediate measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future. The thoughts and prayers of the entire nation are with the families of the deceased, and we hope that the authorities will take necessary steps to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

News Source : PiPa News

Source Link :Kerala: Death toll in Kerala houseboat accident rises to 18, PM Modi expresses grief Pipa News/